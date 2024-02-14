'Guest of Honor: Republic of India...' Burj Khalifa illuminates ahead of PM Modi's World Govt Summit speech

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi in UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed as the Guest of Honor at the World Government Summit in Dubai, with the Burj Khalifa illuminated to mark the occasion.

    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    The iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with the words 'Guest of Honor - Republic of India' ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the World Government Summit. Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended a warm welcome to PM Modi, highlighting the exemplary ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a model for international cooperation.

    PM Modi, invited by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 as a Guest of Honor and deliver a keynote address. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the summit as a leading platform for sharing governance best practices and initiatives, expressing pleasure in India's distinguished presence.

    During his two-day official visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi and hold bilateral meetings with UAE leaders. Earlier discussions between PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led to the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), affirming the strong bilateral relations.

    In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the warm, close, and multi-faceted relations between India and the UAE, elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since PM Modi's landmark visit in 2015. The signing of agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System further solidifies cooperation between the two nations.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
