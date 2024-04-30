Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy dazzles in golden outfit; actress shares pictures from her latest photoshoot

    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

    Mouni Roy consistently dazzles her fans by sharing sneak peeks of her latest photoshoots, leaving them awestruck with her stunning visuals. Dive into her most recent captures right here

    article_image1

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy consistently captivates her fans with stunning glimpses from her latest photoshoots, leaving them in awe. Explore her newest captures here for a glimpse of her mesmerizing charm

    article_image2

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni Roy enthralls fans by sharing glimpses of her photoshoots, igniting excitement online. Recently, she stunned in a golden off-shoulder gown, exuding elegance and glamour

    article_image3

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Her Instagram caption, "Don’t be a part of the problem, be the entire problem," sparked intrigue. Close friend Disha Patani praised her beauty, while fans flooded comments with admiration

    article_image4

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni aims to break the glam face stereotype, seeking diverse roles in the industry. Despite initial typecasting, she credits visionary directors for offering versatile roles

    article_image5

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    From TV debut in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" to Bollywood in "Gold," Mouni's journey has been remarkable

    article_image6

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Notable appearances include "Naagin," "Brahmastra," and the recent web series "Showtime," showcasing her evolving talent

    article_image7

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    With her recent music video 'Dotara' and roles in web series like 'Showtime,' she continues to expand her repertoire, captivating audiences across various platforms

    article_image8

    Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Mouni's transition from television to Bollywood exemplifies her versatility and acting prowess. The actress enthralls audience here

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman cuts cake with wife Ritika Sajdeh, MI stars; WATCH viral video osf

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman cuts cake with wife Ritika Sajdeh, MI stars; WATCH viral video

    Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH ATG

    Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH

    Malayalam actor Sreenivasan praises Siju Walson starrer Panchavalsara Padhathi rkn

    Malayalam actor Sreenivasan praises Siju Walson starrer Panchavalsara Padhathi

    Shehnaaz Gill shares photos of her latest trip to the mountains; admirers call her 'cute' ATG

    Shehnaaz Gill shares photos of her latest trip to the mountains; admirers call her 'cute'

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to shoot together? Actress hints as he makes his much awaited Instagram debut ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to shoot together? Actress hints as he makes his much awaited Instagram debut

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos OnlyFans model rates herself 'a 10; here's what fans comment RBA

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model rates herself 'a 10'; here's what fans comment

    India T20 World Cup 2024 squad: 'Lot of debate over Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh unlucky' - Inside details of BCCI's meeting snt

    India's T20 WC 2024 squad: 'Lot of debate over Hardik, Rinku just unlucky' - Inside details of BCCI's meeting

    cricket Jofra Archer returns to the T20 World Cup squad, Jos Buttler to lead England osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pacer Jofra Archer returns to England's squad, Jos Buttler to lead team in mega event

    Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London: 13-year-old boy dies, 4 others injured in 'horrific' incident snt

    13-year-old boy dies in London sword attack, 4 others injured in 'truly horrific' incident (WATCH)

    cricket Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman cuts cake with wife Ritika Sajdeh, MI stars; WATCH viral video osf

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman cuts cake with wife Ritika Sajdeh, MI stars; WATCH viral video

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon