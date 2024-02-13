Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'India-UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH)

    The Prime Minister's visit to the UAE includes the inauguration of the first Hindu temple, 'BAPS Mandir,' in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in cultural and religious ties between the two nations.

    India UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 8:51 PM IST

    In his address to the gathering during the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 13) expressed gratitude and acknowledged the historic significance of the occasion. He remarked, "You people have scripted history. You belong to different parts of India, and you also reside in different parts of the UAE. Every breath in this stadium is saying India-UAE 'Dosti Zindabad' (Long live India-UAE friendship)."

    PM Modi's words resonated with the spirit of unity and friendship that characterized the event, highlighting the strong bond between the Indian diaspora and the UAE. The Prime Minister's visit to the UAE includes the inauguration of the first Hindu temple, 'BAPS Mandir,' in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in cultural and religious ties between the two nations.

    Ahlan Modi: Over 35,000 Indians sing Vande Mataram at PM Modi's UAE event; video goes viral (WATCH)

    The resonance of "Modi-Modi" chants filled the stadium, reflecting the collective admiration and reverence for Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the enthusiastic attendees. In his address, PM Modi expressed a sense of familial connection with the Indian diaspora and said, "I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you."

    Taking a nostalgic journey, Prime Minister Modi reflected on his inaugural visit to the UAE in 2015, acknowledging the warmth and camaraderie extended by the Emirati leadership. 
    Recalling the historic visit, he said, "I remember my first visit in 2015 when it had been only some time since I came to the Centre. It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. The world of diplomacy was new to me."

    PM Modi fondly reminisced about the gracious welcome he received from the then Crown Prince, who is now the President, along with his five brothers. The genuine warmth and sparkle in their eyes left an indelible mark on him.

    Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai: Indians in Abu Dhabi welcome PM Modi with spirited chants (WATCH)

    The Prime Minister expressed, "That warmth, the shine in their eyes - I can never forget that," evoking memories of the heartfelt reception during his initial visit. The event not only celebrated the strong bond between the Indian diaspora and PM Modi but also encapsulated the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 9:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son AJR

    'No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son

    Indian Navy inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems

    MoD inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems for Navy

    Ahlan Modi: Over 65,000 Indians sing Vande Mataram at PM Modi's UAE event; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Ahlan Modi: Over 35,000 Indians sing Vande Mataram at PM Modi's UAE event; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Abu Dhabi hotel erupts in Modi cheers: Indian diaspora welcomes PM with spirited chants (WATCH) AJR

    Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai: Indians in Abu Dhabi welcome PM Modi with spirited chants (WATCH)

    BAPS temple construction wouldn't have been possible without your support: PM Modi to UAE President (WATCH) snt

    BAPS temple construction wouldn't have been possible without your support: PM Modi to UAE President (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Indian hammer thrower Rachna Kumari receives 12-year ban for doping violations snt

    BREAKING: Indian hammer thrower Rachna Kumari receives 12-year ban for doping violations

    Introducing 'Virtual ATM': No ATM visit needed, obtain cash from nearby shops using OTP; here's how snt

    Introducing 'Virtual ATM': No ATM visit needed, obtain cash from nearby shops using OTP; here's how

    No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son AJR

    'No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son

    BREAKING United World Wrestling lifts suspension on Wrestling Federation of India with immediate effect snt

    Huge relief for wrestlers! UWW lifts WFI suspension; urges written guarantees for non-discrimination

    Indian Navy inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems

    MoD inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems for Navy

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon