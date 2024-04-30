Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Meme fest explodes as Hardik Pandya retained as vice-captain

    The announcement of Hardik Pandya's retention as vice-captain in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad triggers a flood of memes on social media platforms, sparking a humorous frenzy among fans.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

    The anticipation surrounding India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad reached a fever pitch as the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee unveiled the final roster. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the 15-member squad for the ICC World T20 2024 on Tuesday, cricket fans around the nation were eager to see the composition of the team.

    Confirmed earlier as the captain for the prestigious ICC event, Rohit Sharma will be supported by Hardik Pandya as his deputy for the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup. This decision sparked widespread discussions and reactions, especially on social media platforms, as fans reacted to Pandya's retention as the vice-captain.

    As the news of the squad announcement spread, social media platforms erupted into a frenzy of memes and reactions. Fans, pundits, and cricket enthusiasts took to Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms to express their opinions and reactions to the selection decisions, particularly focusing on the appointment of Hardik Pandya as vice-captain.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 7:14 PM IST
