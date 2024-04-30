Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India's T20 WC 2024 squad: 'Lot of debate over Hardik, Rinku just unlucky' - Inside details of BCCI's meeting

    Despite recent struggles, all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained his position as vice-captain of Team India for the T20 World Cup 2024, even amidst a dip in form during his leadership stint with the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL.

    India T20 World Cup 2024 squad: 'Lot of debate over Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh unlucky' - Inside details of BCCI's meeting snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday secured their spots in India's provisional T20 World Cup 2024 squad, propelled by their standout performances in the IPL 2024. However, Shubman Gill and the powerful hitter Rinku Singh found themselves in the reserves group as selectors opted for established players for the upcoming tournament in June.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Suryakumar fulfills specially-abled fan's wish to meet MI's Rohit Sharma; WATCH heartwarming video

    The BCCI unveiled the squad, led by Rohit Sharma, following discussions between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad. Rohit and Agarkar are slated to address the media in Mumbai on Thursday to elaborate on the selection process.

    Despite recent struggles, all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained his position as vice-captain, even amidst a dip in form during his leadership stint with the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL. Additionally, hard-hitting batsman Shivam Dube earned his place in the squad following an impressive IPL campaign with the Chennai Super Kings.

    "There was a lot of debate over Hardik's place in the squad while Samson was not debated much. Rinku was just unlucky. It was a toss-up between (Dube and Rinku with Hardik also in the squad)," a BCCI source told PTI.

    Samson, who has impressed both with the bat and as captain for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, earned his spot as the backup wicketkeeper-batsman behind Rishabh Pant, edging out competition from the likes of K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

    Chahal, the leg-spinner, who last donned the Indian jersey in August 2023, joins Kuldeep Yadav as the second wrist spinner in the squad.

    Also read: Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman cuts cake with wife Ritika Sajdeh, MI stars; WATCH viral video

    Despite Gill's strong performances as captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL, he finds himself among the standbys, along with Rinku Singh from Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Selectors opted to back Yashasvi Jaiswal, who initially had a slow start in the IPL but showcased his brilliance with a stunning century for Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli, renowned for his consistent batting displays, solidifies the Indian top order.

    The T20 World Cup is set to commence on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

    Indian Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

    Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 6:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Jofra Archer returns to the T20 World Cup squad, Jos Buttler to lead England osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pacer Jofra Archer returns to England's squad, Jos Buttler to lead team in mega event

    cricket Anrich Nortje back in South Africa T20 World Cup squad alongside two new faces osf

    Anrich Nortje back in South Africa T20 World Cup squad alongside two new faces

    cricket Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update osf

    Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update

    India T20 World Cup 2024 squad announced: Risbah Pant, Sanju Samson included; check full list snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: KL Rahul ignored in India's squad, Rishabh Pant, Samson, Chahal included; details here

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seeks consistency against the unpredictable Punjab Kings at Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seeks consistency against the unpredictable Punjab Kings at Chepauk

    Recent Stories

    Mouni Roy dazzles in golden outfit; actress shares pictures from her latest photoshoot ATG

    Mouni Roy dazzles in golden outfit; actress shares pictures from her latest photoshoot

    cricket Jofra Archer returns to the T20 World Cup squad, Jos Buttler to lead England osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pacer Jofra Archer returns to England's squad, Jos Buttler to lead team in mega event

    Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London: 13-year-old boy dies, 4 others injured in 'horrific' incident snt

    13-year-old boy dies in London sword attack, 4 others injured in 'truly horrific' incident (WATCH)

    cricket Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman cuts cake with wife Ritika Sajdeh, MI stars; WATCH viral video osf

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman cuts cake with wife Ritika Sajdeh, MI stars; WATCH viral video

    King Charles III makes first official public appearance since cancer diagnosis (WATCH) snt

    King Charles III makes first official public appearance since cancer diagnosis (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon