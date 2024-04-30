Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model rates herself 'a 10'; here's what fans comment

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa, an ex-Pornhub celebrity, recently acknowledged to taking a dangerous substance, which raised worries among followers. Not just that, she recently shared a series of mirror snaps and declared herself 'a 10' out of 10.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa alarmed supporters with a social media post in which she said, "I need to snort it". The former Pornhub celebrity turned to X, previously Twitter, to post: "Listening to the Challengers soundtrack isn’t enough, I need to sn*rt it." Her message garnered a fast response from her 6.2 million platform followers.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The former racy model has lately raised concerns about her usage of a dangerous medicine. Not one to shy away from being seen with a joint, it was her usage of the diabetic medication Ozempic that sparked concern.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa labelled herself "a 10" out of 10 in terms of appearance, but made fun of herself for being "incapable" of a basic skill.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The former adult film star turned to X to post a series of gorgeous mirror photos. Her styles featured a pink co-ord and a tight bikini.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia expressed her confidence in the caption, but she also revealed a unique tendency. She wrote: "She's a 10 but incapable of holding a phone in the other hand."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In every image, you can see Mia posing whilst holding her phone in her left hand. Fans took to the comments section to share their own mirror selfies and make fun of Mia for her "incapable" hand.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One wrote: "These little quirks make people more endearing."Another commented: "As long as you are taking a selfie still a 10." One user revealed she takes two to capture the perfect picture, writing: "I'll take two."Netizens were also quick to compliment Mia Khalifa's beauty, branding her "elegant" and a "goddess". One person said: "She's amazingly beautiful." Another agreed: "Girl sure knows how to dress."

