Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model rates herself 'a 10'; here's what fans comment

Mia Khalifa, an ex-Pornhub celebrity, recently acknowledged to taking a dangerous substance, which raised worries among followers. Not just that, she recently shared a series of mirror snaps and declared herself 'a 10' out of 10.

Mia Khalifa alarmed supporters with a social media post in which she said, "I need to snort it". The former Pornhub celebrity turned to X, previously Twitter, to post: "Listening to the Challengers soundtrack isn’t enough, I need to sn*rt it." Her message garnered a fast response from her 6.2 million platform followers.

The former racy model has lately raised concerns about her usage of a dangerous medicine. Not one to shy away from being seen with a joint, it was her usage of the diabetic medication Ozempic that sparked concern.

Mia Khalifa labelled herself "a 10" out of 10 in terms of appearance, but made fun of herself for being "incapable" of a basic skill.

The former adult film star turned to X to post a series of gorgeous mirror photos. Her styles featured a pink co-ord and a tight bikini.

Mia expressed her confidence in the caption, but she also revealed a unique tendency. She wrote: "She's a 10 but incapable of holding a phone in the other hand."

In every image, you can see Mia posing whilst holding her phone in her left hand. Fans took to the comments section to share their own mirror selfies and make fun of Mia for her "incapable" hand.

One wrote: "These little quirks make people more endearing."Another commented: "As long as you are taking a selfie still a 10." One user revealed she takes two to capture the perfect picture, writing: "I'll take two."Netizens were also quick to compliment Mia Khalifa's beauty, branding her "elegant" and a "goddess". One person said: "She's amazingly beautiful." Another agreed: "Girl sure knows how to dress."