Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam (WATCH)

    This multilingual gesture emphasized the unity among the diverse Indian communities present in the UAE and reflected PM Modi's commitment to fostering cultural bonds.

    Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 9:29 PM IST

    In a historic cultural outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi's 'Ahlan Modi' event, speaking in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—the languages predominantly spoken in four southern states of India. These states contribute significantly to the Indian population residing in the United Arab Emirates.

    During the outreach event, PM Modi acknowledged the diverse gathering and said, "Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship."

    'India-UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH)

    This multilingual gesture emphasized the unity among the diverse Indian communities present in the UAE and reflected PM Modi's commitment to fostering cultural bonds. The choice of languages spoken by the Prime Minister resonated with the specific linguistic diversity within the Indian diaspora, making the event a memorable celebration of shared heritage and friendship.

    PM Modi's address at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi echoed with sentiments of unity and friendship, underscoring the robust bond between the Indian diaspora and the UAE. The occasion, part of PM Modi's visit to the UAE, included the inauguration of the first Hindu temple, 'BAPS Mandir' in Abu Dhabi, symbolizing a momentous step in strengthening cultural and religious ties between the two nations.

    The reverberation of "Modi-Modi" chants filled the stadium, embodying the collective admiration and reverence of the enthusiastic audience for PM Modi. 

    BAPS temple construction wouldn't have been possible without your support: PM Modi to UAE President (WATCH)

    During his address, PM Modi conveyed a profound sense of familial connection with the Indian diaspora and said"I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you." This sentiment reinforced the shared heritage and pride that binds the Indian community together, irrespective of geographical distances.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 9:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai airport directed to reduce flights to curb congestion; how will it impact IndiGo, Air India group snt

    Mumbai airport directed to reduce flights to curb congestion; how will it impact IndiGo, Air India group?

    Ahlan Modi: Top quotes of PM Modi from grand community event in UAE AJR

    Ahlan Modi: Top quotes of PM Modi from grand community event in UAE

    India UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH) AJR

    'India-UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH)

    No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son AJR

    'No signs of mental illness,' says Goa Police in court regarding Bengaluru CEO accused of killing son

    Indian Navy inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems

    MoD inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems for Navy

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai airport directed to reduce flights to curb congestion; how will it impact IndiGo, Air India group snt

    Mumbai airport directed to reduce flights to curb congestion; how will it impact IndiGo, Air India group?

    football Premier League officially approves Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 1.25 billion-pound investment in Manchester United snt

    Premier League officially approves Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 1.25 billion-pound investment in Manchester United

    Ahlan Modi: Top quotes of PM Modi from grand community event in UAE AJR

    Ahlan Modi: Top quotes of PM Modi from grand community event in UAE

    BREAKING Indian hammer thrower Rachna Kumari receives 12-year ban for doping violations snt

    Indian hammer thrower Rachna Kumari receives 12-year ban for doping violations

    India UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH) AJR

    'India-UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon