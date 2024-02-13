Ahlan Modi: PM Modi connects with south India's heart, speaks Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam (WATCH)

This multilingual gesture emphasized the unity among the diverse Indian communities present in the UAE and reflected PM Modi's commitment to fostering cultural bonds.

In a historic cultural outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi's 'Ahlan Modi' event, speaking in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—the languages predominantly spoken in four southern states of India. These states contribute significantly to the Indian population residing in the United Arab Emirates.

During the outreach event, PM Modi acknowledged the diverse gathering and said, "Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship."

This multilingual gesture emphasized the unity among the diverse Indian communities present in the UAE and reflected PM Modi's commitment to fostering cultural bonds. The choice of languages spoken by the Prime Minister resonated with the specific linguistic diversity within the Indian diaspora, making the event a memorable celebration of shared heritage and friendship.

PM Modi's address at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi echoed with sentiments of unity and friendship, underscoring the robust bond between the Indian diaspora and the UAE. The occasion, part of PM Modi's visit to the UAE, included the inauguration of the first Hindu temple, 'BAPS Mandir' in Abu Dhabi, symbolizing a momentous step in strengthening cultural and religious ties between the two nations.

The reverberation of "Modi-Modi" chants filled the stadium, embodying the collective admiration and reverence of the enthusiastic audience for PM Modi.

During his address, PM Modi conveyed a profound sense of familial connection with the Indian diaspora and said"I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you." This sentiment reinforced the shared heritage and pride that binds the Indian community together, irrespective of geographical distances.