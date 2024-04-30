Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heartwarming! Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi touches mother's feet before taking charge (WATCH)

    A heartwarming moment was captured in a viral video featuring newly appointed Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi seeking blessings from his mother by touching her feet, followed by a warm embrace and a kiss on the forehead. 
     

    A heartwarming video of the newly appointed Chief of the Indian Navy, Dinesh Tripathi, has gone viral on social media. The video shows a touching moment between him and his mother, Rajni Tripathi. In the viral video clip, Chief Tripathi seeks his mother's blessings by touching her feet.

    In the heartwarming video, the Navy Chief walks toward his mother, who is seated in the audience. Upon reaching her, he bows down and touches her feet as a sign of respect. In a touching moment, his mother responds by embracing him warmly and planting a kiss on his forehead, showcasing their bond and love for each other.

    Tripathi, who previously served as the Vice Chief of Navy Staff, has had a distinguished career spanning around 40 years, during which he undertook numerous significant assignments. He officially assumed his new role as the Chief of the Indian Navy on April 30.

    Tripathi, an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was honored with the Thimmaiya Medal. Additionally, he attended the Naval Higher Command Course and the Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, in 2007-08, where he was awarded the prestigious Robert E. Bateman International Prize.

    Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi has been honored with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nausena Medal for his exceptional dedication to duty. Beyond his professional achievements, he is known as a keen sports enthusiast who avidly follows tennis, badminton, and cricket.

