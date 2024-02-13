Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai: Indians in Abu Dhabi welcome PM Modi with spirited chants (WATCH)

The atmosphere resonated with slogans like "Har Har Modi-Ghar Ghar Modi," underlining the eagerness of the assembled members of the Indian diaspora. The women present added a delightful touch by singing welcoming songs, infusing the gathering with a soulful note.

The excitement of the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (February 13) reached a crescendo as they gathered outside the hotel where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be staying. Chants of "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai" and "Ahlan Modi" filled the air, reflecting the fervent enthusiasm of the crowd.

The atmosphere resonated with slogans like "Har Har Modi-Ghar Ghar Modi," underlining the eagerness of the assembled members of the Indian diaspora. The women present added a delightful touch by singing welcoming songs, infusing the gathering with a soulful note.

BAPS temple construction wouldn't have been possible without your support: PM Modi to UAE President (WATCH)

The excitement reached its peak when PM Modi arrived, reciprocating the warmth by clicking photographs with the crowd, creating memorable moments of shared joy.

Ahead of the meeting, Priyanka Birla, one of the attendees, expressed hope of meeting PM Modi and capturing a moment with him. She highlighted the historic significance of the event, as PM Modi was set to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

Indian business professionals, reflecting on their longstanding relationship with PM Modi, shared their excitement about the positive changes in India-UAE ties. Their collaboration over the past 30 to 40 years in promoting India in the UAE was acknowledged, underlining the peak of India-UAE relations.

The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple added an extra layer of enthusiasm, with individuals expressing their joy and satisfaction. One attendee shared, "Every Indian in UAE is blessed with this temple," having already performed a Havan at the newly inaugurated temple.

Farmers protest 2.0 impact: Punjab faces 50% dip in diesel, 20% reduction in gas supply; check details

PM Modi's visit also includes addressing the Indian Community at a community programme, 'Ahlan Modi.' The overwhelming response from the Indian diaspora led to the closure of registrations, with the number of attendees surpassing 65,000. PM Modi's visit to the UAE is scheduled from February 13-14, after which he will proceed to Doha.