    BREAKING: DMK's Naveen Kumar owned hospital at Anekal gets bomb threat mail, probe underway

    Mitra Leela Hospital in Maruti Nagar, Hosur, owned by Naveen Kumar of the DMK party, received a bomb threat via email prompting swift action from local authorities. Law enforcement conducted a thorough search with no explosives found. One child was relocated for safety, and three others were transferred to alternative hospitals.

    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    A private children's hospital in Maruti Nagar, Hosur in Tamil Nadu, owned by Naveen Kumar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, received a terrifying bomb threat today. Mitra Leela Hospital was the target of a threatening email that claimed explosives had been planted within the premises, prompting swift action from local authorities.

    The threat, sent via email to the hospital's designated inbox at 11:30 am, warned of a potentially catastrophic explosion. In response, Naveen Kumar wasted no time in filing a formal complaint with the Sip Kot police, who promptly dispatched Inspector Prakash and a team to assess the situation.

    Upon arrival, law enforcement officers, accompanied by a dog scout and bomb disposal squad from Krishnagiri, conducted a thorough search of the hospital grounds. The gravity of the situation was heightened by the presence of children receiving medical care at the facility.

    As a precautionary measure, a child in the emergency department was swiftly relocated to another hospital for their safety. Additionally, three other children who were admitted to Mitra Leela hospital were transferred to alternative medical facilities. Despite the extensive search efforts, the police are yet to confirm the presence of any explosives on the premises. 

