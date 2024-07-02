Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Ground reality, facts': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over expunged remarks

    Rahul Gandhi argued that the expunged portions, which he described as reflecting "ground reality and the factual position," did not warrant expunction under the rules governing parliamentary proceedings.

    Ground reality, facts': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over expunged remarks AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

    Following the expungement of segments of his recent Lok Sabha address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (July 2) penned a letter to Speaker Om Birla asserting that the expunged remarks did not fall under the purview of Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

    In his letter, Gandhi expressed shock at the removal of a significant portion of his speech during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on July 1, 2024. He argued that the expunged portions, which he described as reflecting "ground reality and the factual position," did not warrant expunction under the rules governing parliamentary proceedings.

    'Paper leaks bid to deny jobs to youth': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on NEET row; check details

    Enclosed with the letter were relevant excerpts from the uncorrected debates of the Lok Sabha dated July 2. Gandhi highlighted that every member of the House has the constitutional right to freedom of speech, as enshrined in Article 105(1) of the Constitution of India, to voice the concerns of their constituents on the parliamentary floor.

    The Congress leader criticized what he termed as the selective nature of expungement, contrasting it with the treatment of remarks made by other members during the same session. He pointed out that while his substantive remarks were expunged, similar expunction was not applied uniformly to other speeches containing allegations.

    Gandhi concluded the letter by urging Speaker Om Birla to reconsider the expungement decision and restore the remarks in question to the parliamentary records. He emphasized that expunging his considered remarks contradicts the principles of parliamentary democracy and undermines the role of elected representatives in voicing public concerns.

    Rahul Gandhi under fire: Religious leaders advise him to clarify statements on Abhaya Mudra

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 1:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant anr

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant

    Rahul Gandhi under fire: Religious leaders advise him to clarify statements on Abhaya Mudra AJR

    Rahul Gandhi under fire: Religious leaders advise him to clarify statements on Abhaya Mudra

    Kerala: Woman dies after scooter falls off flyover in Thiruvananthapuram [WATCH] anr

    Kerala: Woman dies after scooter falls off flyover in Thiruvananthapuram [WATCH]

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir priests get new dress code, trust bans smartphone among other Dos and Don'ts: Report gcw

    Ayodhya's Ram Mandir priests get new dress code, trust bans smartphone among other Dos and Don'ts: Report

    Wont trust EVM even if Samajwadi Party wins all 80 seats in UP': Akhilesh Yadav's dig at Election Commission AJR

    'Won't trust EVM even if Samajwadi Party wins all 80 seats in UP': Akhilesh Yadav's dig at Election Commission

    Recent Stories

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant anr

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant

    Karnataka battles Dengue surge: 5700 cases in 6 months, 5 fatalities including 1 in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka battles Dengue surge: 5700 cases in 6 months, 5 fatalities including 1 in Bengaluru

    Rahul Gandhi under fire: Religious leaders advise him to clarify statements on Abhaya Mudra AJR

    Rahul Gandhi under fire: Religious leaders advise him to clarify statements on Abhaya Mudra

    Kerala: Woman dies after scooter falls off flyover in Thiruvananthapuram [WATCH] anr

    Kerala: Woman dies after scooter falls off flyover in Thiruvananthapuram [WATCH]

    Nagaland state lottery July 02, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 02, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon