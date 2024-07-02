Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Paper leaks bid to deny jobs to youth': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on NEET row; check details

    Speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, he remarked, "Why are paper leaks happening? The truth is that this is being done by the government so that it doesn't have to give jobs to youth."

    Samajwadi Party MP and Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (July 2) launched a scathing attack on the central government over the recent NEET-UG exam controversy. The SP chief alleged that the government orchestrated such paper leaks to deliberately deny jobs to the youth.

    IMD issues red alert for northeastern states amid severe flooding in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

    Yadav further accused the government of not only failing to provide jobs but also of actively taking away employment opportunities from the youth.

    "Youth have not been given jobs; instead, jobs have been snatched by the government. Government jobs are not being given in the name of giving reservations," he asserted.

    The NEET-UG 2024 examination for undergraduate medical programs has become a significant point of contention due to allegations of a question paper leak, leading to widespread protests.

    In the wake of the NEET-UG controversy, the UGC-NET exam was also cancelled, with government sources claiming that the paper had been leaked on the dark web.

    Yadav also took the opportunity to criticize the BJP-led NDA for its diminishing numbers in the Lok Sabha election, framing it as a moral victory for the opposition INDIA bloc.

    Lonavala tragedy: Pune district administration issues guidelines for monsoon tourism safety

    "The public has broken the pride of the government. Awaam ne tod diya hukumat ka guroor... darbar to laga hai... ghamgeen, benoor hai par... it feels that for the first time there is a defeated government. The people are saying that this government won't run. It was a moral victory for the INDI alliance in the elections. It was a victory of positive politics," he said.

