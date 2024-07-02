Rahul Gandhi under fire: Religious leaders advise him to clarify statements on Abhaya Mudra

Swami Avdheshanand Giri condemned Gandhi's statements, stressing that Hindus are known for their non-violence and inclusivity, and accused him of insulting the entire society with his remarks.

Tensions ran high in the Lok Sabha as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivered a fiery speech criticizing the government, which included references to religious symbols and teachings.

During his approximately 1.42-hour address, Gandhi invoked Lord Shiva's Abhaya Mudra and displayed a picture of the deity, prompting strong protests from the ruling coalition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally responded to portions of Gandhi's speech, which covered a spectrum of topics including non-violence and the role of different religions in combating the BJP. The Congress MP's remarks drew sharp criticism and accusations of defaming Hinduism from religious leaders.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri condemned Gandhi's statements, stressing that Hindus are known for their non-violence and inclusivity, and accused him of insulting the entire society with his remarks.

The saint community expressed anger and demanded an apology from Gandhi for allegedly portraying Hindus as violent and spreading hatred.

Similarly, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Syed Nasruddin Chishty and Haji Syed Salman Chishty of Dargah Ajmer Sharif refuted Gandhi's assertion that Abhaya Mudra is associated with Islam, stating categorically that such gestures have no place in Islamic worship or scriptures. They urged Gandhi to correct his statement and refrain from associating incorrect symbolic postures with Islam.

Jagjot Singh, President of Gurdwara Patna Sahib, expressed disappointment over Gandhi's remarks, claiming they lacked accurate information about religions, including Sikhism. He stressed the importance of understanding religious teachings fully before making public statements.

During his speech, Gandhi reiterated his interpretation of Abhaya Mudra across different religions, asserting its universal message of fearlessness and non-intimidation. However, objections from the ruling party led Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene, instructing Gandhi not to display pictures during his address.

