Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Vote for India Airlines': Gujarat Congress woman candidate's faux pas amid LS Polls goes viral (WATCH)

    While filing the nomination, Geniben declared the mameru contributions as her election deposit, countering remarks made by Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, who urged BJP cadres to ensure her deposit forfeiture. Geniben swiftly responded, rallying supporters to safeguard the mameru, symbolising her commitment to the campaign.

    Vote for India Airlines': Gujarat Congress woman candidate's faux pas amid LS Polls goes viral (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    Congress leader Geniben Thakor of Banaskantha constituency stirred controversy when she inadvertently referred to the INDIA alliance as "India Airlines," in a video that has since gone viral across social media platforms.

    Fondly known as "Lady Singham" in her region, Thakor began her Lok Sabha campaign through crowdfunding. She collected "mameru" (token money traditionally given to newly married daughters) from women in Banaskantha constituency, stressing grassroots support.

    'Won't tolerate insult on basis of colour' - PM Modi attacks Congress over Sam Pitroda's racist remark (WATCH)

    While filing the nomination, Geniben declared the mameru contributions as her election deposit, countering remarks made by Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, who urged BJP cadres to ensure her deposit forfeiture. Geniben swiftly responded, rallying supporters to safeguard the mameru, symbolising her commitment to the campaign.

    At 48, Geniben holds the position of sitting Congress MLA from the Vav Assembly constituency, situated within the Banaskantha seat, and boasts a formidable mass following in the region. She emerged victorious among the 17 seats secured by the Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections, defying pressures amid a flux of party defections to the BJP.

    Geniben's candidacy typifies the spirited resistance mounted by at least five Congress contenders against the ruling BJP, seeking to challenge the party's dominance, particularly in rural strongholds. Despite limited resources, her campaign reflects determination, indicative of broader efforts within the Congress to challenge the BJP's electoral stronghold.

    Tuesday's voter turnout in Gujarat, hovering around 55 percent, posed challenges to the BJP's ambitions of securing all 26 seats. Notably, areas where the Congress anticipates favorable outcomes witnessed higher voter participation, contrasting with urban constituencies, typically considered BJP strongholds.

    'I will lose my job': Air India Express flyers protest after airline cancels flights (WATCH)

    The electoral contest underscores contrasting campaign dynamics between the BJP and the Congress. While the BJP capitalizes on its extensive party network and the charismatic image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress relies heavily on individual candidate appeal and grassroots mobilisation efforts. Consequently, candidates like Geniben resort to innovative campaign strategies, such as crowdfunding, to amplify their electoral presence amidst formidable BJP dominance.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 3:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DyCM DK Shivakumar distributed 25,000 pen drives in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    DyCM DK Shivakumar distributed 25,000 pen drives in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy

    Supreme Court set to decide on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail on May 10 AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court set to decide on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail on May 10

    Karnataka police summon BJP chief JP Nadda, IT head Amit Malviya over social media post row vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka police summon BJP chief JP Nadda, IT head Amit Malviya over social media post row

    Uttarakhand forest fire case: SC orders state govt, petitioners to submit reports to CEC, next hearing on May 15 gcw

    Uttarakhand Govt appraises SC on steps taken to control forest fires, says 0.1% wildlife cover was on fire

    'Educating minors about good, bad touch is not enough; Should be taught about 'virtual touch' too: Delhi High Court vkp

    'Educating minors about good, bad touch is not enough; Should be taught about 'virtual touch' too: Delhi HC

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024 playoffs race: Decoding chances of each team amidst over 16,000 possibilities and 14 games to go snt

    IPL 2024 playoffs race: Decoding chances of each team amidst over 16,000 possibilities and 14 games to go

    DyCM DK Shivakumar distributed 25,000 pen drives in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    DyCM DK Shivakumar distributed 25,000 pen drives in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy

    Supreme Court set to decide on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail on May 10 AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court set to decide on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail on May 10

    BOLD pictures: 6 times Esha Gupta flaunted her HOT, cleavage revealing body RKK

    BOLD pictures: 6 times Esha Gupta flaunted her HOT, cleavage revealing body

    Karnataka police summon BJP chief JP Nadda, IT head Amit Malviya over social media post row vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka police summon BJP chief JP Nadda, IT head Amit Malviya over social media post row

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon