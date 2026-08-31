Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil defended the suspension of two teachers for RSS links, asserting that govt employees must be impartial on duty. He dismissed BJP's vendetta claims and said action will be taken as per law for violations.

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Sunday said that government officials and employees cannot associate themselves with any organisation or ideology while discharging their duties.

Reacting to the suspension of two government teachers from Yadgir district for allegedly participating in an RSS route march, he said, "Government employees must remain impartial in their official responsibilities. While individuals have the freedom to follow any ideology personally, they must adhere to service rules while holding a government position. Action will be taken against those who violate the rules as per law."

Patil Hits Back at BJP Over Allegations, Protests

Responding to BJP leader Prahlad Joshi's allegation that the Congress government was indulging in vendetta politics over the teachers' suspension, Patil said, "Prahlad Joshi should first introspect. The Congress government does not believe in politics of hatred. Public interest and development are our priorities."

"The Congress party does not engage in activities that create divisions in society. Whoever violates the law will face action according to the rules," he added.

The minister further said that if the suspended teachers approach the court, the matter will be decided according to legal procedures. "The government has faith in the judicial system," he said.

Moreover, Patil took a jibe at the BJP's ongoing padayatra from Devadurga to Ballari, saying that the march may only help improve the health of BJP leaders. "Let the BJP conduct the padayatra. Their health may improve because of it. But they do not have any issue to discuss in the Assembly," he said.

He said the state government was ready to respond to discussions on issues including the case related to Nagendra, corruption allegations, and the drought situation. "If they had given a notice and raised these issues in the Assembly, the government was ready to provide answers. But they neither gave a notice nor held discussions. The entire week was spent only on raising slogans in the Assembly," he alleged.

Patil said that avoiding discussions and disrupting proceedings was not appropriate in a parliamentary democracy.

On Nagendra's Resignation

Reacting to former minister Nagendra's resignation, he said, "Nagendra resigned voluntarily to avoid embarrassment to the party. There was no pressure or instruction from the party."

He alleged that the BJP was viewing the issue from a political angle and said the padayatra had no connection with public interest. (ANI)