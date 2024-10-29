Govardhan Puja: Statewide ceremonies planned, Yogi govt encourages public participation

Govardhan Puja, a significant part of Indian tradition, embodies society’s compassion toward cows and strengthens cultural roots. Through this initiative, the Yogi government seeks to celebrate Govardhan Puja with heightened grandeur, symbolizing protection and respect for cows.

Govardhan Puja: Statewide ceremonies planned, Yogi govt encourages public participation AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 7:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 7:41 PM IST

The Yogi government has directed the organization of grand cow worship ceremonies in shelters across the state for Govardhan Puja, ensuring meticulous arrangements to honor and respect cows. The guidelines mandate thorough cleanliness, hygiene, and access to clean drinking water at temporary shelters, conservation centers, Kanha Gaushalas, and Kanji Houses dedicated to the care of stray cattle.

Public representatives including ministers, MPs and MLAs have been directed to attend the Govardhan Puja in their respective constituencies to emphasize their significance whereas districts officials have been told to lead a special cleaning drive ahead of the Puja. Additionally, special programs will promote cow service and protection.

The Yogi government also emphasizes the use of Diwali items, including diyas and idols crafted from cow dung, encouraging the market availability of these products. 

In preparation for Diwali, a focused campaign is underway to protect stray cows in urban areas, aiming to foster public reverence and compassion for cows.

This initiative reflects not only religious values, but also the cultural sensitivity of society toward cow protection. By organizing such events across districts on Govardhan Puja, including cow worship and other spiritual activities, the Yogi government is actively preserving cultural heritage alongside animal welfare.

Govardhan Puja, a significant part of Indian tradition, embodies society’s compassion toward cows and strengthens cultural roots. Through this initiative, the Yogi government seeks to celebrate Govardhan Puja with heightened grandeur, symbolizing protection and respect for cows.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut AJR

CM Yogi's vision for western UP: AIIMS satellite center, infrastructure growth in Meerut

One dead, 22 hospitalised after eating momos at Hyderabad stall, cops launch probe shk

One dead, 22 hospitalised after eating momos at Hyderabad stall, cops launch probe

Waqf property dispute Notices were served to farmers during BJP rule says Minister MB Patil vkp

Waqf property dispute: 'Notices were served to farmers during BJP rule', says Minister MB Patil

Maha Kumbh 2025: 180 mounted police officers to patrol for enhanced devotee safety vkp

Maha Kumbh 2025: 180 mounted police officers to patrol for enhanced devotee safety

Rs 40 lakh crore in investment proposals reflect UP's growth: CM Yogi Adityanath at ABP summit vkp

Rs 40 lakh crore in investment proposals reflect UP's growth: CM Yogi Adityanath at ABP summit

Recent Stories

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan's weight loss secret revealed RBA

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan's weight loss secret revealed

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan's weight loss secret revealed RBA

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan's weight loss secret revealed

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa Inspired Blouse Designs for Curvy Women during Chhath Puja RBA

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa Inspired Blouse Designs for Curvy Women

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa Inspired Blouse Designs for Curvy Women during Chhath Puja RBA

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa Inspired Blouse Designs for Curvy Women

Football Sporting confirm Manchester United approach for Ruben Amorim, willing to pay 10 mn euros release clause snt

Sporting confirm Manchester United approach for Ruben Amorim, willing to pay 10 mn euros release clause

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon