RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary met the family of slain Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan after two suspects were killed in a police encounter. The family thanked CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Police but urged them to arrest the remaining accused.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday met the grieving family of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan, who was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli last week. Chaudhary visited Baliyan's residence in Shamli hours after two suspected sharpshooters allegedly involved in the killing were shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and district police early Monday morning.

'Law will take its own course'

Speaking to media, Jayant Chaudhary said, "..Our sympathies are with the family. Ankit was an artist; the way this crime was meticulously planned, it is a heinous offence. It has been taken very seriously. The police administration's action is ongoing. I have come here to meet them (Ankit's family). This is our village. These are our people... I told the family to be patient. The Chief Minister has also expressed his condolences. The law has its own course. Law and order can only be maintained if people's trust in the system remains intact..."

Family thanks CM Yogi, urges continued action

Following the encounter, Baliyan's family thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the police for their action while urging them to continue working until all those involved in the case are arrested.

Baliyan's wife, Swati, said the action taken so far has given the family some relief. She also thanked the Chief Minister for taking the case seriously. "The action taken so far has given us some satisfaction; it shows the police administration is doing a good job, and the Chief Minister has also taken this matter very seriously. I would like to thank Chief Minister Yogi ji for the support he is providing," she told ANI.

However, Swati said some accused are still absconding and urged the Chief Minister to understand the family's financial difficulties. She also requested continued support for the family."At the same time, I must add that the work is not yet complete. Some accused are still absconding... I would also like to urge Chief Minister Yogi ji to understand our family's plight and the difficult phase we are going through. Our financial situation is not good, and we want Ankit's name to live on forever. I appeal to the Chief Minister not to let the momentum on this case slacken and to provide whatever assistance is possible..."

Baliyan's father, Satbir Baliyan, also thanked the Chief Minister and the police for their action and said the family wants the gang allegedly behind the killing to be dealt with."I thank CM Yogi and the police... what we want is that this gang must be uprooted. "

Baliyan's mother made an emotional appeal to the Chief Minister, saying that her son was the sole breadwinner of the family. She asked the authorities to arrest those still wanted in the case. "Yogi ji, we humbly fold our hands before you and beg you to give our son justice. Two people have been caught, and they have been killed. Please arrest the others who are still left. Our son was the sole breadwinner and the one who took care of our family."

Gogi gang's alleged role

The Haryanvi singer was fatally shot in Shamli district on August 26 as he stepped out of a gym, while a viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The viral post claims that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme to the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was shot dead inside Rohini Court. (ANI)