Anurag Rawat, a runner with cerebral palsy, has completed a 10-km run at 12,500 feet for the second time. His remarkable achievement, despite physical challenges and harsh high-altitude conditions, has inspired people online, challenged perceptions about disability in sports and highlighted the power of perseverance and determination.

Defying physical challenges and the demanding conditions of high-altitude running, Anurag Rawat, a runner with cerebral palsy, has completed a 10-km run at an altitude of 12,500 feet for the second time. His remarkable achievement has drawn attention online, with his determination becoming an inspiring example of perseverance.

Running at high altitude can be physically demanding, with thin air, steep terrain and challenging weather conditions adding to the difficulty. For Rawat, however, the challenge was about more than simply completing a race. It was another opportunity to push beyond limitations and demonstrate what determination can achieve.

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Rawat’s journey has resonated particularly strongly because cerebral palsy can affect movement, muscle coordination and balance. Yet he has continued to participate in endurance events, showing remarkable commitment to running despite the additional physical challenges involved.

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His achievement has been shared widely on social media, where videos show him completing the demanding mountain run. A post celebrating his feat described him as a “25-year-old runner with cerebral palsy” and highlighted his completion of the 10-km high-altitude run.

The message accompanying his achievement carries an especially powerful line: “Giving up is not in the blood.” The phrase has become central to the story, capturing Rawat’s approach to overcoming obstacles rather than allowing them to determine what he can accomplish.

Another social-media video about his journey highlighted the physical difficulties he faces, including moments when his legs may not respond as expected, while emphasising his determination to continue.

Rawat’s story also demonstrates why representation in sport matters. His participation challenges assumptions about disability and athletic ability, while his repeated return to demanding endurance events underlines the importance of persistence.

Completing the same 10-km high-altitude challenge for a second time makes the achievement particularly noteworthy. Rather than treating his earlier accomplishment as a finish line, Rawat has returned to test himself again.

His story has now inspired social-media users who see the run not merely as a sporting achievement, but as a powerful reminder that physical limitations do not necessarily have to define a person's ambitions.

For many watching his journey, the message is simple and powerful: challenges may change the way a person travels the distance, but they do not have to decide whether the journey is worth taking.

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