A viral video of Tamil Hindu temples’ Ther Thiruvizha chariot procession in London has divided opinion online, with some questioning public road use and others defending cultural diversity.

A video of an elaborate chariot procession in London has gone viral, showing brightly decorated structures moving through the streets as part of the annual Ther Thiruvizha festival organised by Tamil Hindu temples.

The clip captured several chariots adorned with intricate decorations, accompanied by men in traditional attire. Some were suspended in front of the structures, while others stood on extended sections holding ropes. The sight drew onlookers, many of whom stopped to record the procession on their phones.

Festival Tradition

Ther Thiruvizha is a Tamil Hindu tradition in which deities are carried through public streets on decorated chariots. The procession has long been a cultural highlight for Tamil communities, symbolising devotion and celebration.

London has previously hosted large Hindu public events, including the Ratha Yatra, which has become an annual feature in the city.

Online Reactions

The viral video sparked divided opinions. Some users questioned whether such religious celebrations should be held on public roads, suggesting they be confined to private spaces. Others argued that communities abroad should assimilate more closely into local culture.

Supporters countered that London has a long history of accommodating diverse cultural and religious celebrations in public spaces. They said such events enrich the city’s cultural landscape, provided they follow necessary rules and arrangements.