    Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Maid uses urine to knead dough for 8 years; arrested

    A maid in Ghaziabad, India, was caught on CCTV using her urine to knead dough for a family she had worked for over eight years. The family became suspicious after experiencing persistent health issues.

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Maid uses urine to knead dough for 8 years; arrested RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    A shocking incident has come to light in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, where a housemaid was found using her urine to knead dough and feeding it to the family she worked for. The maid's disgusting act was revealed after the family started experiencing health problems and installed CCTV cameras in the kitchen.

    Maid had been cooking for the family for the past 8 years
    This appalling act occurred in a society in the Crossing Republik area of Ghaziabad, affecting a builder's family. A maid named Reena, who had been working for the family for the past eight years, committed this act. After the truth came to light, the family filed a case against her. The police have initiated an investigation and taken action.

    The entire family's liver was damaged
    The real estate businessman's family had been struggling with stomach and liver ailments for several months. Despite consulting numerous doctors, they found no relief. After the infection worsened, someone suggested that there might be something wrong with their food, which could be causing liver damage to the entire family. This led them to suspect something amiss with their food and investigate.

    Video reveals the maid's disgusting act
    The real estate businessman discreetly installed CCTV cameras throughout the kitchen to uncover the truth. The family was shocked to witness the maid's horrifying act one day. She would first collect her urine in a container and then mix it with water to knead the dough. She would then make chapatis from this dough, which the victimized family consumed.

    Ghaziabad DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari stated that the maid, Reena, has been arrested, and further interrogation is underway to determine how long she had been engaging in this heinous act and her motive.

     

