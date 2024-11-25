DA Hike Update: State government to clear 5 months' DA dues by end of November

Following the central government's lead, several states have increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for their employees. This state has now joined the list, bringing excellent news for its government employees. Learn about the latest update.

Following the Center's lead, several states have increased DA. Last month, the central government increased DA for its employees from 50% to 53%. After the central DA hike, several states have decided to increase DA.

State government employees will now receive DA at 53%, similar to central government employees. Aided school teachers and non-teaching staff will also receive DA at the same rate.

The government announced that the increased DA will be effective from July 1. This means government employees will also receive arrears. The state's finance department recently issued a notification stating that state government employees will receive DA arrears for July, August, September, and October with their November salaries.

This DA increase will result in an additional expenditure of 9 to 10 crore rupees per month from the government treasury. While the central government and several states have increased DA, West Bengal state government employees are still receiving DA at 14% under the 6th Pay Commission.

They have been protesting for a long time demanding DA at the central rate, but no solution has been reached. The legal battle is also ongoing. The DA case for Bengal government employees is currently in the Supreme Court after passing through the High Court. However, the hearing has been repeatedly postponed.

The next hearing for the DA case is scheduled for early next year. Everyone is watching to see if the state government will increase DA before then. The Goa government's decision is giving hope to Bengal's government employees.

