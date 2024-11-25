DA Hike Update: State government to clear 5 months' DA dues by end of November

Following the central government's lead, several states have increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for their employees. This state has now joined the list, bringing excellent news for its government employees. Learn about the latest update.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Following the Center's lead, several states have increased DA. Last month, the central government increased DA for its employees from 50% to 53%. After the central DA hike, several states have decided to increase DA.

article_image2

State government employees will now receive DA at 53%, similar to central government employees. Aided school teachers and non-teaching staff will also receive DA at the same rate.

article_image3

The government announced that the increased DA will be effective from July 1. This means government employees will also receive arrears. The state's finance department recently issued a notification stating that state government employees will receive DA arrears for July, August, September, and October with their November salaries.

article_image4

This DA increase will result in an additional expenditure of 9 to 10 crore rupees per month from the government treasury. While the central government and several states have increased DA, West Bengal state government employees are still receiving DA at 14% under the 6th Pay Commission.

article_image5

They have been protesting for a long time demanding DA at the central rate, but no solution has been reached. The legal battle is also ongoing. The DA case for Bengal government employees is currently in the Supreme Court after passing through the High Court. However, the hearing has been repeatedly postponed.

article_image6

The next hearing for the DA case is scheduled for early next year. Everyone is watching to see if the state government will increase DA before then. The Goa government's decision is giving hope to Bengal's government employees.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

Old age pension scheme expanded! Delhi adds 80,000 beneficiaries, Arvind Kejriwal calls it 'good news' AJR

Old age pension scheme expanded! Delhi adds 80,000 beneficiaries, Kejriwal calls it 'good news'

MP SHOCKER! 16-year-old gangraped, her friend thrashed by three men in forest shk

MP SHOCKER! 16-year-old gangraped, her friend thrashed by three men in forest

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases vkp

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours dmn

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours

Recent Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon