How to block spam calls and SMS on Jio network?

Spam calls and SMS are increasing daily. Cybercriminals use AI and machine learning to make spam calls. Jio offers a simple solution to this problem.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Blocking Spam

Spam calls and SMS are increasing daily. Cybercriminals use AI and machine learning to make spam calls. Jio offers a simple solution.

article_image2

Spam Calls

If you're a Jio user, the MyJio app offers a simple way to block unwanted calls and SMS with a single click.

article_image3

Block Spam Messages

OTPs and important messages from trusted brands will still be delivered. However, spam calls can be completely blocked, with options to allow some promotional calls.

article_image4

Do Not Disturb

To block spam on Jio, activate the Do Not Disturb (DND) service. This can block spam calls and SMS, along with some telemarketing calls.

article_image5

MyJio DND Service

Users can customize DND by selecting specific categories of calls and messages to block, including banking, real estate, education, healthcare, and travel.

article_image6

Spam Alert

Even with full spam blocking, calls and SMS from the network provider and government agencies will still be received. Users can choose full spam blocking for maximum protection.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage NTI

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage

BREAKING US government calls for breakup of Google and Chrome in major antitrust action snt

US Govt calls for breakup of Google and Chrome to address search monopoly and digital advertising dominance

SpaceX's Starship take a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details dmn

SpaceX’s Starship takes a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased vkp

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased

Recent Stories

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film RBA

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon