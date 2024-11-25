How to block spam calls and SMS on Jio network?
Spam calls and SMS are increasing daily. Cybercriminals use AI and machine learning to make spam calls. Jio offers a simple solution to this problem.
Blocking Spam
Spam Calls
If you're a Jio user, the MyJio app offers a simple way to block unwanted calls and SMS with a single click.
Block Spam Messages
OTPs and important messages from trusted brands will still be delivered. However, spam calls can be completely blocked, with options to allow some promotional calls.
Do Not Disturb
To block spam on Jio, activate the Do Not Disturb (DND) service. This can block spam calls and SMS, along with some telemarketing calls.
MyJio DND Service
Users can customize DND by selecting specific categories of calls and messages to block, including banking, real estate, education, healthcare, and travel.
Spam Alert
Even with full spam blocking, calls and SMS from the network provider and government agencies will still be received. Users can choose full spam blocking for maximum protection.