The short answer is: not every loan can be used as a reason to restrict your phone.

The RBI has drawn a clear line between a loan used to buy a particular device and other types of borrowing.

If you take a personal loan, home loan, car loan or another form of credit and later default, the lender cannot use technology to disable your smartphone, tablet or laptop as a recovery tool.

The exception applies when the loan itself was used to finance that particular device. Even then, the lender cannot simply switch off the device the moment an EMI is missed.

The loan agreement must clearly and expressly allow such technology-based restrictions. The borrower must also be given the notices and time prescribed under the RBI framework.

That distinction is important. A person who misses a personal loan EMI, for example, does not suddenly give the lender the right to interfere with the phone that they already own.

What happens after you miss an EMI?

Missing one EMI does not mean that your phone will immediately be locked.

For a device-financing loan, the RBI framework provides a gradual approach to restrictions. Restrictions can begin only after the overdue period reaches the prescribed stage, with fuller contractual restrictions possible after a longer period of default.

The final framework says the device must be financed through the loan and the agreement must clearly provide for such action. The recovery process must also follow the required notice and escalation mechanism.

In simple terms, lenders cannot surprise borrowers by suddenly making a financed phone unusable without following the agreed process.

This is particularly significant because device financing is often used for relatively short-tenure loans. A missed payment can therefore quickly become a recovery issue, but the RBI has attempted to ensure that technology is not used as an instant punishment.