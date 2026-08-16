A viral video showing a boy’s reddened back after alleged birthday bumps has sparked debate among parents. His mother condemned the practice of hitting children during birthday celebrations, calling it a harmful trend. Many supported her warning, renewing questions about consent, safety and peer pressure online.

A mother’s complaint over 'birthday bumps' given to her children has sparked a debate online, as parents question whether hitting children in the name of celebration has gone too far. In a viral video circulating on social media, the woman shows her son’s reddened back as his father applies ice to it. She says the child was hit by friends as part of a birthday ritual.

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"Gen Alpha ka wrong trend", she says, questioning what joy children get from hurting someone on their birthday.

The mother says she is not claiming her children are innocent. She admits her son may have taken part in similar birthday hitting before and says he may have beaten another child on their birthday.

She also says her daughter (a twin) had a similarly red back after being subjected to the same practice.

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'This must stop'

The woman says she has never hit her children and is upset to see their backs reddened by a tradition she considers cruel. She says a 12-year-old girl was among those who hit her son and asks how often children will be expected to endure such treatment as they grow older.

She calls on children to stop the practice at schools, coaching centres and housing societies. She urges parents to pay closer attention to birthday celebrations.

The mother tells her children that they must neither hit others nor accept being hit themselves. She says she will not tolerate them taking part in what she describes as a harmful trend.

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Social media divided over the ritual

The video has drawn a mixed response. Some users backed the mother and said birthday hitting should not be treated as harmless fun. Some parents described seeing children pounce on birthday boys or girls, hit their backs and leave them in pain.

One commenter recalled a 10-year-old being surrounded by children after a cake-cutting, slammed down and hit repeatedly. The commenter said the child was left crying with a red back while his father applied ice.

Others, however, argued that the practice is not new and should not be blamed on Gen Alpha. Users said they had experienced 'birthday bumps' during their school, college or hostel years. Some joked about having survived much harsher versions of the ritual.

The discussion has shifted beyond generations. While some users see birthday bumps as an old tradition, the viral video also renewed questions about consent, peer pressure and where playful celebration should end and physical harm should begin.

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