Anil Kumar, a 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker, was allegedly stabbed to death while on duty in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri. CCTV footage captured the attack, while the accused fled the scene. His family has demanded swift justice after initially being told Anil had met with an accident. BJP and AAP leaders have also condemned the killing.

A 27-year-old Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation worker was allegedly stabbed to death while on duty in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, with CCTV footage reportedly capturing the fatal attack. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar. According to the initial information, Anil was carrying out his routine sanitation work when he was allegedly attacked with a knife. The accused fled the spot after the incident.

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Police reached the area after receiving information and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and trace the accused.

The incident has sparked concern in the locality, while Anil’s family has demanded that the attacker be arrested at the earliest.

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Family told Anil had met with an accident

Anil’s sister, Sunita, said the family initially received a call informing them that he had met with an accident.

She rushed to the location, only to discover that her brother had allegedly been murdered.

“I just received a call saying he had met with an accident and I should come here,” Sunita said, describing the shock of reaching the spot and learning that Anil had been killed with a knife.

She said Anil had simply gone to work and was performing his official duty when he was attacked. “He had simply gone to work; he was on duty. Someone came up from behind and killed him,” she said.

Sunita appealed for justice, stressing that her brother was only 27 and worked for the MCD.

The family has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and strict legal action.

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CCTV footage being examined

Police are now examining CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly shows the accused stabbing Anil. Officers are also questioning people who may have witnessed the incident and collecting other evidence.

Investigators are working to establish the exact sequence of events and determine what led to the attack.

The motive behind the killing is also being investigated. Police are expected to establish whether the accused acted alone or whether anyone else was involved.

At present, the identity and motive of the attacker have not been officially established.

Political leaders condemn killing

The killing has also triggered political reactions, with leaders from both the BJP and AAP condemning the incident and raising concerns about the safety of sanitation workers.

BJP MLA Ravi Kant said sanitation workers perform an important role, often working during the early hours when much of Delhi is asleep.

He condemned the attack and said those responsible should face legal action. He also expressed condolences to Anil’s family, saying the victim’s real tribute would come when the perpetrator was arrested and brought before the law.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also condemned the killing and questioned the safety of poor and working-class people.

He alleged that criminals were becoming increasingly emboldened in Delhi and referred to the capital as the “crime capital”. He specifically raised concerns about Kalyanpuri and demanded action against those responsible.

Kuldeep Kumar also called for compensation for Anil’s family and stronger measures to prevent similar incidents.

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(With inputs from agencies)