In Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old man was bitten by a poisonous snake. Following doctors' instructions to keep him from falling unconscious, his older brother slapped him approximately 150 times in an hour. This unusual method, combined with medical treatment, ultimately helped the man survive the venomous bite.

A dramatic incident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, has highlighted the importance of quick action after a snake bite. While working in his brother's farm, a 21-year-old man is said to have been bitten by a poisonous snake. In order to keep him from losing consciousness as the venom started to effect him, his older brother slapped him around 150 times in an hour.

The unusual act was not driven by anger. Doctors had instructed the family to keep the snakebite victim awake as he became increasingly drowsy. According to reports, the incident happened at Jyoti Nagar, which is located in Hardoi's rural Kotwali neighbourhood. 21-year-old Arun had gone to water the crops on his older brother Akash's property.

Arun was allegedly taking up a bundle of hay at around 2:00 pm when a snake that was concealed within attacked him. Akash had to take him to the hospital as soon as his health started to deteriorate.

Shivam Sharma, the proprietor of a medical store, allegedly saw the brothers on the way and assisted in getting Arun to the medical campus on his motorbike. Doctors from the medical institution started treating Arun right away. The hospital staff reported that the venom had begun to impact his neurological system, making him exceedingly sleepy and forcing his eyelids to shut frequently.

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While his treatment was ongoing, the doctors advised his family to do all in their power to keep him awake. As advised by the doctor, Akash stayed by his brother's side and repeatedly smacked him when he seemed to lose consciousness. In an attempt to keep Arun receptive, Akash allegedly smacked him more than 150 times over the course of about an hour.

With continued medical care and the efforts of his brother, Arun eventually survived the critical phase.