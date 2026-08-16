A BSF jawan has been arrested in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district after his wife, Rama, died under suspicious circumstances. Her family alleged she was assaulted by her husband, Amarjit Singh, while he was home on leave. Relatives claimed he later told them she had fallen from a roof. Police have registered a case and launched a wider investigation.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been arrested after his wife died under suspicious circumstances in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district. Police allege the accused assaulted his wife at their home and later tried to make her death appear to be an accidental fall from the roof. The incident took place in the Hajipur area near Sunehra village in Mukerian. The victim has been identified as Rama, who had been married to Amarjit Singh for around 12 years.

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Family alleges assault before death

According to the complaint lodged by Rama’s family, Amarjit Singh returned home on leave on the night of August 13. They allege that he assaulted Rama inside the house, causing fatal injuries.

At around 4 am on August 14, the family received a phone call claiming that Rama had fallen from the roof and had been taken to hospital. However, when they reached the hospital, they found that she had already died.

Her relatives told police they noticed multiple injury marks on her body and believed she had been beaten before her death. They alleged that the story of the roof fall was fabricated to divert suspicion.

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Parents speak out

Rama’s mother said her daughter had suffered physical abuse since her marriage. Her father, Ram Chand, also alleged that Amarjit Singh had repeatedly harassed and assaulted Rama over the years.

The couple have two children, an eight-year-old son and a daughter.

Family members have demanded strict action, saying Rama had endured years of violence before the incident that claimed her life.

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Police register murder case

Police have registered a case against Amarjit Singh, his uncle Kuldeep Kuki and his aunt Sonia. Amarjit Singh has been arrested, while the other two accused are absconding.

Station House Officer Harprem Singh told NDTV the investigation is continuing and police are working to trace the remaining accused.

Following the post-mortem examination, Rama’s body was handed over to her family. Her last rites will be performed in her native village as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her death.

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