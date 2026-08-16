IIT BHU celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Director Prof. Amit Patra urged students to leverage research and innovation for a 'Viksit Bharat', a vision also echoed by PM Modi in his national address from the Red Fort.

IIT BHU Celebrates Independence Day

The 80th Independence Day of the nation was celebrated with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm at the Gymkhana Ground of IIT BHU on Saturday. The Director of the Institute, Prof. Amit Patra, unfurled the National Flag, following which the security personnel presented the Guard of Honour. The National Anthem echoed across the campus, marking a moment of pride and reverence.

Director Emphasises Innovation for Viksit Bharat

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Amit Patra paid tribute to the freedom fighters and said that independence is not only a matter of pride but also a reminder of our responsibility towards the nation. He emphasised that research, innovation and technological self-reliance will play a crucial role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said that premier technological institutions like IIT BHU must promote cutting-edge research and innovation to develop solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

He further highlighted the importance of developing new technologies, strengthening collaboration between industry and academia, and nurturing the innovative potential of young minds.

He said that students and researchers must leverage their knowledge and research capabilities to address real-world challenges and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

Prof. Patra emphasised that research and innovation should not remain confined to laboratories but must become a driving force for societal and national development. He reiterated IIT BHU's commitment to contributing significantly to India's technological advancement, self-reliance and global leadership.

Cultural Performances Mark the Occasion

The celebration also featured vibrant cultural performances by students, including classical dance and musical presentations. The performances added enthusiasm and patriotic spirit to the occasion, with the entire campus resonating with the spirit of Independence Day.

The celebration was attended by the Deans, Registrar, faculty members, officers, staff and students of the Institute.

PM Modi's Vision for a Developed India

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort, expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to work towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big - and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to dream big and work towards turning those aspirations into reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast, and the capacity to carve a path forward - even amidst difficulties and disasters - naturally emerges," he added. (ANI)