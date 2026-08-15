Several students reportedly fainted during Independence Day parade preparations at Goalpara's JTS playground in Assam amid scorching heat. The affected children were taken to hospital in ambulances arranged by the district administration. Videos of students collapsing have gone viral, prompting calls for better arrangements as such events.

Several students taking part in an Independence Day parade in Assam's Goalpara reportedly fainted amid scorching heat, turning preparations for the August 15 celebrations into a worrying scene. The incident took place at the JTS playground in Goalpara, where students had gathered for the parade ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations. Videos showing children collapsing during the event have since circulated widely on social media, prompting questions about the arrangements made for participants.

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Students collapse during parade

According to reports, several students became unwell and fell unconscious while taking part in the march. The intense heat appeared to make conditions difficult for those standing and marching outdoors for extended periods.

The affected students were promptly taken to hospital in ambulances arranged by the district administration. Further details about their medical condition were not immediately available.

The incident has triggered a debate online, with many users questioning whether students should have been made to remain outdoors for long periods in such hot weather.

As the video went viral, some social media users said parade timings should be shifted to earlier in the morning, when temperatures are lower. Others called for adequate drinking water, electrolytes, shade and medical support to be arranged before such events.

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Viral video sparks debate over safety

The videos have led to a heated discussion about the balance between traditional Independence Day celebrations and the safety of children.

Several users criticised the organisers, arguing that students should not be expected to stand in direct sunlight for long periods. Some also questioned whether long speeches by dignitaries could contribute to students spending more time outdoors.

One commenter said children should not be treated like military cadets, while another suggested that speeches should be kept short when temperatures are high. Another emphasised that 'nothing is more important than a student's life.'

At the same time, some users defended the tradition of school parades and said participating students often take pride in representing their schools and the country. Others argued that taking part should be voluntary and that adequate precautions should be in place regardless.

Calls for better arrangements

The incident also led to calls for organisers to put children's health first during outdoor events held in extreme weather.

Suggestions raised online included scheduling parades earlier, ensuring easy access to drinking water and medical teams, providing shaded areas and stopping proceedings immediately if participants begin showing signs of heat-related illness.

The Goalpara viral video also prompted wider discussion about whether traditional event schedules need to be adapted to increasingly hot weather.