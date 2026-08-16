BJP MP Brijlal has warned against "Dimagi Naxals" (Intellectual Naxals), calling them a greater threat than insurgents. He claims they operate in cities as professionals to spread violent ideologies and weaken democratic institutions.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijlal on Sunday issued a sharp warning against what he termed "Dimagi Naxals" (Intellectual Naxals), stating that they pose a significantly greater threat to the nation than insurgents operating in forest areas. The MP claimed that these individuals operate within urban centres and use intellectual influence rather than physical weapons to spread "violent ideologies".

"Today, I want to talk about 'Dimagi Naxals.' They do not live in forests or remote wilderness areas. They do not carry weapons or fire bullets. They rely solely on their intellect," Brijlal said.

Who are 'Dimagi Naxals'?

He further elaborated on the professional backgrounds of these individuals, noting their presence in various influential sectors of society. "They are found in cities, operating as professors, teachers, NGO heads, intellectuals, poets, and writers. They write articles and organise conferences and seminars where they instill their violent ideology into the minds of the general public, especially the youth," the MP stated.

Brijlal argued that the intellectual nature of their operations makes them more difficult to combat than traditional insurgents. "Consequently, they are far more dangerous than the Naxals who inhabit the forests, a group that has already been largely eliminated," he added.

Objective to Weaken Democracy

According to the BJP leader, the primary objective of these groups is to weaken the public's faith in the pillars of Indian democracy. "They sow seeds of distrust among the people regarding our democratic institutions, the judiciary, security forces, and the Constitution. They infiltrate the ranks of the youth, attempting to steer them toward violent activities through intellectual manipulation," he said.

Call for Public Vigilance

Brijlal further called for increased public awareness and vigilance to counter the spread of such ideologies in urban spaces. "We must, therefore, remain vigilant against these 'Dimagi Naxals,' for they are the ones who glorify Naxalites, write about them, and raise funds to sustain an atmosphere of anarchy within the country," the MP said. (ANI)