A viral video from Ghaziabad shows a police officer seeking Rs 2,000-4,000 during passport verification. The man filming asks for a receipt, joking that it could help with income tax. The officer then leaves after apparently noticing the hidden camera. Ghaziabad Police said the policeman is not currently posted at Indirapuram and probe is underway.

A video purportedly showing a police officer allegedly asking for money during passport verification in Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media, prompting criticism and claims of bribery during the process. The video, said to have been recorded in Indirapuram, shows the officer checking documents of a man who had reportedly applied for a passport. The officer asks about his occupation. He replies that he is a software engineer at an IT company and has worked there for around two years.

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'Hisab kitab kar do'

The conversation then takes an unexpected turn when the officer asks the man for 'hisab kitab' (bribe money). When the man asks how much, the officer allegedly says '2-4,000 rupees'. The man questions why he should pay. The officer is heard responding, “Arre bas de do,” before apparently adding that money is given to the police station.

The man then asks whether he would receive a receipt for the payment so he could claim a rebate while filing his income tax return. The officer responds that there would be little benefit from claiming a rebate for Rs 500 or Rs 1,000.

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The officer leaves after noticing camera

The exchange appears to end abruptly when the officer seems to realise he is being recorded. He leaves without being shown accepting any money. The man then takes out the phone he had apparently concealed while recording, and the video ends.

The clip has triggered strong reactions online. Several users claimed they had also been asked to pay money during passport verification, with some mentioning amounts from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Others said they completed verification without paying anything. Some users also questioned whether hidden-camera recording was appropriate.

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A response posted by Ghaziabad Police said the viral video was being shared with the claim that the officer was posted at Indirapuram police station. The police said their inquiry found that the video is “quite old” and that the policeman seen in it is not currently posted at Indirapuram.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, is conducting a detailed inquiry into the video, according to the police response. The department said further legal action would be taken after the investigation.

The police clarification does not confirm when or where the video was recorded, nor does it establish whether money was actually paid. The video’s authenticity and circumstances surrounding the alleged demand remain subject to the ongoing inquiry.