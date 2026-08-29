A Reddit user seeking repayment of ₹3.5 lakh from a friend said the money was spent using their credit card. With bills due and a wedding approaching, the friend allegedly stopped responding. The post sparked discussions about legal options.

A Reddit user preparing to get married in December has sought advice online after a friend allegedly stopped responding despite owing around ₹3.5 lakh. According to the Reddit post, the friend had previously used the user's credit card and repaid the amounts on time, which helped build trust between them. However, after using the card for flights, international travel expenses and other transactions, the friend allegedly began delaying repayment and eventually stopped communicating properly.

The Reddit user said the unpaid amount has now become a serious financial concern, as their credit card bills are due and their salary is not enough to cover the ₹3.5 lakh owed alongside their regular expenses. With their wedding approaching, the situation has become increasingly stressful. The user also said they have messages discussing the amount and repayment, along with credit card statements and transaction records.

Friend Allegedly Stops Responding

According to the Reddit user's account, the friend is an event manager based in Mumbai and had previously used the credit card, always repaying the amounts owed. Because of this history, the user said they did not initially expect any problems when allowing the friend to use the card again.

This time, however, the friend allegedly used the card for international flights, expenses during a trip and some additional transactions from earlier. The total amount currently owed is around ₹3.5 lakh.

The user said they initially remained patient because of their previous financial dealings. However, after repeatedly asking the friend to repay the money over the past two weeks, communication allegedly became increasingly irregular.

On one occasion, the friend reportedly told the user that they were adding them as a beneficiary and would transfer the money. When the user followed up 24 hours later, the friend allegedly said they were caught up with something and asked them to wait another two to three days.

The user said similar delays continued, with the friend allegedly failing to answer calls, return calls or respond properly to messages.

Credit Card Bills Add To The Stress

The situation has become particularly concerning because the user's credit card bills are now due. They said their salary is not enough to cover the ₹3.5 lakh outstanding amount while also managing their own expenses.

With their wedding scheduled for December, the user said the unpaid amount has created a significant financial problem.

The user acknowledged that allowing another person to use their credit card for such a large amount was a mistake, particularly because they were relying on the friend to reimburse them.

However, they said they now want to understand what options may be available to recover the money.

The user added that they have retained messages and conversations showing the amounts involved and discussions about repayment, as well as credit card statements and transaction records.

Mutual Friends Tried To Contact Him

The user said they also contacted one of the friend's acquaintances after noticing through social media that the friend was still going out and attending parties.

According to the user, the friend told the acquaintance that they had already spoken to them. The user then explained the situation and the amount allegedly owed to the acquaintance, who also tried contacting the friend.

The acquaintance remains in contact with the user and has reportedly agreed to inform them if they manage to reach the friend.

However, the user said they are unsure how much they can rely on others to help resolve the situation.

Update Raises Further Concerns

In an update to the post, the user said they contacted several common friends and mutual acquaintances and learned information that made them even more concerned.

According to people the user spoke to, the friend had allegedly faced similar money-related issues with multiple other people.

The user said they were told that the alleged pattern involved the friend becoming close to people, building their trust, borrowing money and then failing to return it.

The user also said they had previously believed that the friend was financially well-off and well connected. The friend allegedly appeared successful and had claimed to own stores in multiple cities and know several influential people.

However, the user said they now question how accurate those claims were.

Several people they contacted allegedly told them that they had also experienced money-related issues with the friend.

The user said they found it particularly strange that the friend had not blocked them or removed them from social media. The friend's phone remains active, but they allegedly continue to avoid properly responding to calls and messages.

What Evidence Does The Reddit User Have?

The Reddit user said they have messages and conversations showing the amounts involved and discussions about repayment.

They also have credit card statements and transaction records documenting the expenses allegedly made using their card.

Such records could be relevant if the user decides to seek professional legal advice. The appropriate course of action can depend on the circumstances, the nature of the transactions and the available evidence.

Anyone facing a similar dispute involving a substantial amount of money may wish to consult a qualified lawyer to understand the available legal options before taking formal action.

How Did Social Media React?

The Reddit post prompted users to share their reactions and suggestions, with some encouraging the user to take steps to recover the money.

One user commented: "You have to fight and make him to pay or you need to pay before due."

Second user commented: "Core memory unlocked."

Third user commented: "A legal notice works wonders, from personal experience. Ask a lawyer to draft one and send, it's simple and cheap."

The reactions reflected concern over the situation, with some users suggesting that the user should consider formal action rather than continue waiting for the friend to respond.

The incident also highlights the risks of allowing another person to use a personal credit card for substantial expenses, even when there is an established relationship of trust.

For the Reddit user, the immediate concern remains the ₹3.5 lakh outstanding amount and upcoming credit card payments, particularly with their wedding approaching in December.