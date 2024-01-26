Foxconn CEO Young Liu honoured with Padma Bhushan; Here's why

Young Liu, the 66-year-old Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), is a recognised entrepreneur and an innovator with over four decades of industry experience.

India has awarded its third highest civilian honour, the Padma Chushan to Taiwan’s Liu Young, the Chief Executive Officer of Foxconn, in a move that will send a very strong message to the Communist Party of China. As to the official website of Foxconn Technology Group, Liu is a renowned innovator and entrepreneur with more than forty years of expertise in the business.

The award will be given to the 66-year-old Liu in a ceremony later this year, and the Indian President will make the gift. On the eve of India's Republic Day, the 132 recipients of Padmas across a variety of categories were announced.

This acknowledgement coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempts to draw in international capital and establish India as Asia's next major manufacturing base. It fits into the larger framework of international efforts spearheaded by the US and its allies to reroute supply lines away from China.

Liu Young-way had met Prime Minister Modi in March on a prior visit to New Delhi. In a statement, Foxconn reaffirmed its dedication to creating an environment in India that will promote growth and cooperation amongst stakeholders.

Foxconn recently disclosed intentions to build a chip packaging and testing facility in India in association with the regional technology company HCL Group, in a calculated move. The company, a significant Apple supplier, has already declared $1.6 billion in investments made in India in November with the goal of diversifying its business away from China.

Simultaneously, India has actively encouraged Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the island’s leading semiconductor firm, to consider establishing a fabrication plant in the country.

He had launched three businesses: Young Micro Systems, a motherboard firm, in 1988; Northbridge and Southbridge IC Design, a company focusing on PC chipset design, in 1995; and ITeX, a company that designed ADSL and ITE Tech integrated circuits, in 1997.

The Taiwanese businessman graduated from National Chiao Tung University with a bachelor's degree in electrophysics in 1978. Following that, he relocated to the University of Southern California, where he graduated with a master's in computer engineering.