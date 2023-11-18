Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy settled a Rs 68,526 fine for alleged electricity theft by BESCOM, denying the accusations vehemently. He paid the fine, criticizing CM and Dy CM for labelling him a thief. Kumaraswamy contested the bill's validity, citing consumption of 71 units, seeking clarification from BESCOM over-inflated charges. He made false accusations and questioned BESCOM's calculations.

Karnataka’s former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has addressed allegations of electricity theft, settling a fine of Rs 68,526 imposed by the BESCOM Vigilance Department. Kumaraswamy vehemently refuted the accusations, urging individuals to stop labelling him an electricity thief.

During a press conference held at the JDS office, Kumaraswamy presented the receipt of the fine payment and expressed remorse for oversights during Diwali festivities at his residence. He criticised the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and their associates for branding him an electricity thief, asserting his lack of fear in the face of such allegations.



Clarifying the details, Kumaraswamy revealed consuming 71 units of electricity, which typically amounted to a bill of Rs. 2,526. However, BESCOM levied a staggering total of Rs. 68,526, citing unauthorized usage of 33 kilowatts (kv) beyond the approved limit.



Expressing concern over the disproportionate fine, Kumaraswamy highlighted the ordeal faced by common citizens if a former Chief Minister encountered such issues. He submitted a letter of objection to BESCOM, seeking an explanation for the inflated bill and paid the fine as mandated.

Questioning the BESCOM Intelligence Squad's calculations, Kumaraswamy contested their claim of 2.5 KV electricity theft, arguing that only 1 KV was utilized for lighting purposes at his residence. He alleged that BESCOM officials falsely inflated the numbers under external pressure.