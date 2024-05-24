Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Food safety inspectors seize expired food items, catch several violations at Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad

    During a routine inspection in Madhapur, Hyderabad, the Telangana Food Safety Department found expired and improperly labelled food items at Rameshwaram Cafe. Violations included expired Urad Dal, Nandini Curd, and milk, along with seized raw rice, White Lobia, and unlabelled jaggery. Concerns also arose over lack of documentation, uncovered dustbins, and hygiene issues at Baahubali Kitchen.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 24, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    During a routine inspection by the Telangana Food Safety Department in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad, several expired food items were discovered at the Rameshwaram Cafe, a renowned eatery from Bengaluru. The inspection, conducted on Thursday, uncovered a range of violations, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

    Among the items found was a 100-kilogram stock of Urad Dal, valued at Rs. 16,000, which had expired in March 2024. Additionally, 10 kilograms of Nandini Curd and 8 litres of milk, worth Rs. 700, were also past their expiration dates. These items were promptly discarded on-site by the inspecting team.

    NIA arrests Andhra techie in connection with Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    Furthermore, the inspection revealed improperly labelled products, including 450 kilograms of raw rice and 20 kilograms of White Lobia (pulse), totalling Rs. 26,000 in value, which were seized. Additionally, 300 kilograms of unlabelled jaggery, valued at Rs. 30,000, were also confiscated.

    Aside from the expired and improperly labelled items, the inspection highlighted other concerning issues. The Rameshwaram Cafe was found lacking in proper documentation, as medical fitness certificates for food handlers were unavailable. Moreover, the establishment's dustbins were not adequately covered, posing potential hygiene risks.

    The Rameshwaram Cafe, which had recently expanded its operations to Hyderabad's Madhapur area in January, faced scrutiny alongside other eateries in the region. Serious safety violations were also discovered at Baahubali Kitchen during the inspections. The presence of synthetic food colours, along with a heavy cockroach infestation, raised alarms about hygiene practices at the establishment.

    NIA conducts raids in 11 locations including Bengaluru, Coimbatore linked to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    Inspectors noted unsanitary conditions within Baahubali Kitchen's premises, including stagnant water and improper storage of food items. The absence of pest control records further compounded concerns regarding food safety standards.

    These findings come as part of broader efforts by the food safety department to ensure compliance with hygiene regulations across various eateries in Hyderabad. The raids serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining stringent food safety measures to safeguard public health and well-being.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 1:30 PM IST
