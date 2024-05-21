Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NIA conducts raids in 11 locations including Bengaluru, Coimbatore linked to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided 11 locations, including Coimbatore and Bengaluru, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Key suspects Mussavir Hussain Shazib and mastermind Abdul Mateen Taahaa were previously arrested. The investigation revealed a broader militant network. Suspects were tracked using CCTV and intelligence, with ties to bomb blasts in Mangalore and Coimbatore.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 21, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency conducted a raid in 11 locations including Coimbatore and Bengaluru on Tuesday (May 21) morning in connection with the Rameshwaram cafe blast case in Bengaluru. According to reports, NIA raided Kumaraswamy Layout and Banashankari. The investigation agency raided two houses in Coimbatore, reportedly of doctors named Jaffer Iqbal and Nayan Sadiq. 

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier apprehended two key suspects in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The key bomber, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and the mastermind behind the blast, Abdul Mateen Taahaa were arrested. Following meticulous investigation and intelligence gathering, the NIA team managed to track down the terrorists who had been on the run for several months. Hussain was apprehended by the NIA in a coordinated operation. Reports suggest that they were hiding in Assam and West Bengal.

    The identification of a suspect, Mussavir Hussain Shazib, was facilitated by a cap he wore, aiding police in identifying him and his associate, Abdul Mateen Taahaa, in CCTV images before they purchased the cap. The suspected terrorist, hailing from Karnataka, has been on the NIA's radar, with suspicions pointing to connections with militant groups in the Malenadu region. This revelation has shed light on a broader network of individuals involved in bomb blasts and conspiracy cases, including incidents in Mangalore and Coimbatore.

    Jaffer Iqbal and Nayan Sadiq, practising doctors from Karnataka state, work at a private hospital in Saibaba Colony. This morning, NIA officials visited the homes of these trainee doctors and searched.

    With the assistance of the Coimbatore police, National Security Agency officers raided locations on Suppanna Counter Road and Narayana Road in Saibaba Colony. The officials left after an hour of searching. The incident, where NIA officials conducted an investigation related to two individuals in a private hospital, has caused a stir.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
