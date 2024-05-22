Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NIA arrests Andhra techie in connection with Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in its investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru on March 1. Recent arrests include a techie from Andhra Pradesh and a former convict in transit in Telangana. The blast occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli on April 1, leading to a fire. NIA arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and mastermind Abdul Mateen Taahaa.

    NIA arrests Andhra techie in connection with Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 22, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, with the arrest of Andhra Pradesh-based software engineer Sohail. Sohail's apprehension came following intense scrutiny of his financial activities, particularly substantial bank deposits, during the investigation. Notably, Sohail's father, Abdul Gafoor, a retired headmaster, was also subjected to questioning in connection with the case.

    The arrests underscore the widening scope of the probe, as law enforcement agencies leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice and accountability in the wake of the tragic explosion at the renowned cafe in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru.

    NIA conducts raids in 11 locations including Bengaluru, Coimbatore linked to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    The agency's operations extended to Coimbatore, where the residences of two doctors were searched. These doctors, Zafar Iqbal and Nayueem Siddique, originally from Karnataka, have been undergoing training at a private hospital in Coimbatore for the past two years.

    In Rayadurgam town, a retired principal's residence became the centre of NIA scrutiny. After hours of search, the principal's younger son, Sohail, employed as a software engineer in Bengaluru, was detained for questioning. Sources revealed that significant sums of money had been traced to Sohail's bank account, prompting further investigation into his potential links with terror outfits, stated an Indian Express report.

    NIA arrests bomber Mussavir Hussain, mastermind Abdul Taaha in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    The scope of the NIA's operation extended nationwide, with raids conducted at 11 locations based on information gathered during the interrogation of Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taahaa, identified as the masterminds behind the blast. During these raids, mobile phones and SIM cards were seized, indicating a meticulous effort by the NIA to gather evidence and unravel the intricate network behind the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

    Father of Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind an ex-servicemen, rued engineer son's deeds: Report

    What was the incident?

    A mysterious explosion occurred at the renowned Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru on Friday, April 1.  The explosion, which resulted in a fire, prompted a rapid response from both police and fire personnel. 

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two key suspects in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The key bomber, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and the mastermind behind the blast, Abdul Mateen Taahaa were arrested. Following meticulous investigation and intelligence gathering, the NIA team managed to track down the terrorists who had been on the run for several months. Hussain was apprehended by the NIA in a coordinated operation. Reports suggest that they were under hiding in Assam and West Bengal.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-96 May 22 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-96 May 22 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Kerala: Periyar River hit by mass fish deaths amid suspected effluent discharge; farmers in distress anr

    Kerala: Periyar River hit by mass fish deaths amid suspected effluent discharge; farmers in distress

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at pub, barred from driving till age 25 gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at pub, barred from driving till age 25

    Kerala: High Court quashes Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's nominations to Kerala University Senate anr

    Kerala: High Court quashes Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's nominations to Kerala University Senate

    Supreme Court rejects petition seeking review of Article 370 abrogation ruling vkp

    Supreme Court rejects petition seeking review of Article 370 abrogation ruling

    Recent Stories

    Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani flaunts HOT figure in golden backless dress, see pictures RKK

    Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani flaunts HOT figure in golden backless dress, see pictures

    Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street (Photos) RBA

    Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street (Photos)

    Sania Mirza shares life update after divorce from Shoaib Malik ATG

    Sania Mirza shares life update after divorce from Shoaib Malik

    Donald Trump biopic shows him 'raping' ex-wife Ivana, his team REACTS gcw

    Donald Trump biopic shows him 'raping' ex-wife Ivana, his team REACTS

    Conspiracy inside Karnataka Congress for CM's chair: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai vkp

    ‘Conspiracy inside Karnataka Congress for CM’s chair’: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon