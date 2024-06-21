CRICKET

Yoga Day 2024: 8 famous cricketers who practice yoga regularly

Image credits: Getty

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, one of cricket's most iconic figures, has integrated yoga into his daily fitness routine, attributing it to his physical and mental resilience on and off the field.

Image credits: Getty

Jason Gillespie

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has turned to yoga as a key component of his post-cricket wellness routine.

Image credits: Getty

Peter Siddle

Australian fast bowler Peter Siddle has integrated yoga into his training regimen to enhance his on-field performance and prolong his career.

Image credits: Getty

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, credits yoga as one of the key factors behind his long and illustrious career.

Image credits: Getty

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, the explosive Indian opener, has embraced yoga to complement his aggressive playing style.

Image credits: Getty

Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson, the Australian fast bowler, has incorporated yoga into his training regimen to improve his overall fitness and performance on the cricket field.

Image credits: Getty

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa, the dynamic Australian leg-spinner, has incorporated yoga into his fitness regimen to enhance his performance on the cricket field.

Image credits: Getty

Tom Moody

Tom Moody, former Australian cricketer and renowned coach, has adopted yoga as part of his routine to maintain physical fitness and mental sharpness

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One