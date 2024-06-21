Yoga Day 2024: 8 famous cricketers who practice yoga regularly

CRICKET
Virat Kohli, one of cricket's most iconic figures, has integrated yoga into his daily fitness routine, attributing it to his physical and mental resilience on and off the field.
Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has turned to yoga as a key component of his post-cricket wellness routine.
Australian fast bowler Peter Siddle has integrated yoga into his training regimen to enhance his on-field performance and prolong his career.
Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, credits yoga as one of the key factors behind his long and illustrious career.
Virender Sehwag, the explosive Indian opener, has embraced yoga to complement his aggressive playing style.
Kane Richardson, the Australian fast bowler, has incorporated yoga into his training regimen to improve his overall fitness and performance on the cricket field.
Adam Zampa, the dynamic Australian leg-spinner, has incorporated yoga into his fitness regimen to enhance his performance on the cricket field.
Tom Moody, former Australian cricketer and renowned coach, has adopted yoga as part of his routine to maintain physical fitness and mental sharpness