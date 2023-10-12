Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Flight to reach Israel today, expected to bring 230 passengers back home': MEA on 'Operation Ajay'

    On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, announced the initiative to repatriate Indians affected by the conflict. Special charter flights and additional arrangements were being made to ensure the safe return of approximately 1,000 students, IT professionals, and diamond traders.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (October 12) provided updates on "Operation Ajay" as it anticipates the departure of at least 230 passengers from the conflict-stricken region, scheduled to arrive in New Delhi by tomorrow morning.

    Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi emphasized that a charter flight, expected to reach Tel Aviv later in the evening, will facilitate the evacuation of 230 passengers. Bagchi also mentioned the involvement of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the evacuation process, keeping all options open.

    The Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on Wednesday, urging Indian nationals in the war-torn area to register with the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv and Israel. Furthermore, Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, released a video message, reassuring distressed individuals and encouraging them to adhere to local authorities' guidelines and reach out to the embassy's emergency numbers in case of trouble.

    The embassy emphasized that registration would facilitate emergency measures and provide information on various events through their emailing network.

