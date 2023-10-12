Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israeli soldier pays tribute to Southern Israel's martyrs with heartfelt message on bombs | WATCH

    This act pays tribute to the fallen heroes of southern Israel, emphasizing the emotional toll of the ongoing war and serving as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made in the conflict.

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing war between the Israel and Hamas, a video has emerged featuring a man dressed as a soldier inscribing a bomb with a heartfelt message: "In memory of the martyrs of southern Israel." This act pays tribute to the fallen heroes of southern Israel, emphasizing the emotional toll of the ongoing war and serving as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made in the conflict.

    Watch the video here:

    In a tragic turn of events, Israeli settlers were responsible for the deaths of two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The incident occurred during the funeral of four Palestinians killed by settlers and Israeli soldiers in Qusra, near Nablus.

    'Hamas seeks conquest not coexistence...' Son of Hamas founder, who adopted Christianity, speaks out (WATCH)

    The act underscores the ongoing complexity and enduring struggles in the region.

    Furthermore, Gaza has been subjected to a "complete siege" by Israel, restricting civilian movement and access to essential supplies like food, fuel, water, and power.

    The border crossing with Egypt, an alternative lifeline for Gaza, remains closed following accusations of Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity, a claim neither confirmed nor denied by the Israeli military.

    Israel-Hamas war: As IDF contemplates Gaza ground invasion, complex challenges and regional concerns emerge

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
