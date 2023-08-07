Fire erupts above emergency ward at AIIMS Delhi, patients safely evacuated; check details

The blaze had specifically originated in the endoscopy room, positioned above the emergency ward, within the second floor of the Old OPD. The evacuation process was executed successfully, ensuring the safety of all individuals in the room.

A fire incident unfolded at AIIMS Delhi on Monday (August 7) in the endoscopy room adjacent to the emergency ward. Swift response was initiated as eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, effectively managing to bring the fire under control. With a fire call originating from the emergency ward at 11:54 am, a prompt evacuation of patients and staff in the vicinity was executed, ensuring their safety.

AIIMS conveyed, "The fire is under control. The Director has also reached the spot to take stock of the situation." Situated on the second floor of the Old Outpatient Department (OPD), the endoscopy room was the site of the fire occurrence.

Speaking to a news agency, the fire department said, "The fire broke out on the second floor of the Old Raj Kumari OPD Building. It was brought under control by firefighters, but the search operation is still ongoing."

Delhi Fire Service dispatched more than 6 fire tenders to address the situation, illustrating the immediate attention given to the incident.

The unfolding incident manifested itself as a thick ball of flames visible on the second floor of the AIIMS building, portraying the intensity of the situation.

