IndiGo network outage disrupts flights nationwide, passengers left stranded

Low-cost airline IndiGo faced a major network outage on Saturday (October 5), causing massive disruption to its flight operations and ground services across the country. The technical glitch left several passengers stranded at airports, unable to board flights or book tickets, resulting in significant delays throughout the day.

Passengers took to social media to express their frustration. One flier at Bangalore's Terminal 1 shared their experience on X (formerly Twitter): "It's good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services (at Bangalore T1 for the last one hour). Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering. @DGCAIndia please notice."

Another disgruntled passenger commented, "Technical glitch at @IndiGo6E. Airport looks like a railway station."

In response, IndiGo issued a statement acknowledging the technical issues, explaining that they were experiencing a "temporary system slowdown" affecting the airline's website and booking systems. "As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," the airline said.

IndiGo assured passengers that its airport teams were fully engaged in assisting affected travelers and working to minimise the disruption. "Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible," the airline posted on X, apologizing for the inconvenience and thanking customers for their patience.

Reports of delays poured in from airports across the country. One frustrated traveler in Lucknow shared, "@IndiGo6E bad situation at Lucknow too. Flight 6E2380 to Delhi was delayed by more than one hour. Passengers waiting inside the aircraft."

Some fliers reported inconsistencies in the flight booking system, with flights appearing unavailable only to become available again after refreshing the page.

The outage comes as IndiGo continues to dominate India's domestic aviation market. According to recent reports, domestic passenger air traffic rose by 6 percent year-on-year in August, with IndiGo further increasing its market share to 62.4 percent.

The airline has assured customers that it is working to resolve the issues and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

