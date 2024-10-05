IPL 2025 retention rules: Players salaries and auction purse revealed

CRICKET
The first 3 players to be retained should be offered ₹18 crores, ₹14 crores, ₹11 crores respectively.
BCCI has decided ₹18 crores and ₹14 crores for the 4th and 5th players respectively.
If a team retains 5 players before the auction, ₹75 crores will be vacant out of a total of ₹120 crores.
The franchise has to pay ₹4 crores to retain an uncapped player.
If the team retains 6 players, they will have to enter the auction with only ₹41 crores.
Instead of retention, the franchise has the option of using 6 Right to Match cards in the auction.
If any team decides to retain all 6 players, then the Indian player who has not played international cricket should be an uncapped player.