CRICKET

IPL 2025 retention rules: Players salaries and auction purse revealed

Opportunity to retain a total of 6 players

The first 3 players to be retained should be offered ₹18 crores, ₹14 crores, ₹11 crores respectively.

Jackpot for 4th & 5th players

BCCI has decided ₹18 crores and ₹14 crores for the 4th and 5th players respectively.

75 crores vacant if 5 players are retained

If a team retains 5 players before the auction, ₹75 crores will be vacant out of a total of ₹120 crores.

4 crores for uncapped player

The franchise has to pay ₹4 crores to retain an uncapped player. 

79 crore expenditure if 6 people are retained

If the team retains 6 players, they will have to enter the auction with only ₹41 crores.

6 RTM cards can be used

Instead of retention, the franchise has the option of using 6 Right to Match cards in the auction.

One of the 6 must be an uncapped player

If any team decides to retain all 6 players, then the Indian player who has not played international cricket should be an uncapped player. 

