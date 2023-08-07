WATCH: INDIA celebrate, distribute sweets on Rahul Gandhi's return to Parliament; call it 'victory of truth'

Following the intervention of the Supreme Court on August 4, the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the mentioned case was temporarily suspended. This paved the way for his eagerly anticipated return as the Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad in Kerala.

Senior Congress leaders and party members celebrated the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP on Monday, considering it a triumph for truth and justice. The moment Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was reinstated, jubilant celebrations erupted at the AICC headquarters. Party workers danced and chanted slogans in support of the former Congress president.

With the issuance of a notification by the Lok Sabha Secretariat confirming the revocation of his disqualification and the restoration of his membership, the mood was set for festivities. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shared the joy, distributing sweets among fellow leaders from the opposition bloc INDIA during a pre-session meeting in his chamber.

Kharge took to social media to express his sentiments, stating, "The decision to reinstate Shri @RahulGandhi as an MP is a welcome step. It brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad." He urged the BJP and the Modi government to focus on effective governance for the remaining tenure, rather than undermining democracy by targeting opposition leaders.

The Congress leader's disqualification from the Lok Sabha occurred on March 24, a day after a metropolitan court in Surat, Gujarat, had handed him a two-year prison sentence for the same case.

In the subsequent course of events, on July 7, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his appeal for a stay on the conviction. This led Gandhi to approach the Supreme Court on July 15, seeking a resolution to his predicament.

Earlier in the year, a Surat court had found Rahul Gandhi guilty and sentenced him to a two-year imprisonment for his speech linking the last name of PM Modi to two fugitive businessmen in 2019. The defamation lawsuit was initiated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, triggered by Gandhi's comment that tied "thieves" to the common surname Modi.