Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi govt's sponsorship scheme uplifts vulnerable children in UP

    The Yogi government's Sponsorship Scheme in Uttar Pradesh provides Rs 4,000 monthly to vulnerable and differently-abled children. Aiming to benefit 20,000 children in 2024-25, the scheme supports orphans, children with imprisoned parents, and those facing challenging circumstances, offering crucial financial aid.

    Yogi government sponsorship scheme uplifts vulnerable children in UP vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 4:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a Sponsorship Scheme in Uttar Pradesh to provide financial assistance to vulnerable and differently-abled children, aiming to improve their lives. Under the scheme, each eligible child receives Rs 4,000 per month. The program aims to benefit 20,000 children in the financial year 2024-25.

    So far, the government has disbursed Rs 1,423.20 lakh to 11,860 children under the initiative, which is a part of the Mission Vatsalya program. The scheme, funded jointly by the Central Government (60%) and the State Government (40%), assists children living in difficult circumstances, including those with single or ill parents, orphans, and children rescued from trafficking or child labour.

    The Department of Women and Child Development is running a special campaign to identify differently abled children by December. The identified children will be included in the scheme to ensure they receive the necessary financial support. The scheme also aids children with imprisoned parents or those affected by HIV/AIDS, as well as street children and victims of abuse.

    To qualify, families in rural areas must have an annual income of up to Rs 72,000, while the limit for urban areas is Rs 96,000. However, no income limit applies to children who have lost both parents. 

    The Yogi government’s initiative is a critical step toward supporting the most vulnerable children in Uttar Pradesh, providing them with care, education, and hope for a better future.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Indian ex-engineer who hasn't bought any clothes in 12 years. This is WHAT he did instead shk

    Meet Indian ex-engineer who hasn't bought any clothes in 12 years. This is WHAT he did instead

    Ayodhya potters prepare for record-breaking Deepotsav as 25 lakh diyas to be lit this year 2024 anr

    Ayodhya potters prepare for record-breaking Deepotsav as 25 lakh diyas to be lit this year

    Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi hails CM Siddaramaiah love for Kannada at Raichur convention vkp

    ‘Not Siddaramaiah, Kannadaramaiah’: Karnataka Minister hails CM for his love of Kannada

    DRDO successfully conducts 3 tests of advanced VSHORADS at Pokhran (WATCH) AJR

    DRDO successfully conducts 3 tests of advanced VSHORADS at Pokhran (WATCH)

    Military diplomacy will be new area to explore for armed forces, Lt Gen Arun Sahni's (R) book AJR

    Military diplomacy will be new area to explore for armed forces, Lt Gen Arun Sahni’s (R) book

    Recent Stories

    LPG gas leak: How to detect it, act quickly to stay safe AJR

    LPG gas leak: How to detect it, act quickly to stay safe

    Meet Indian ex-engineer who hasn't bought any clothes in 12 years. This is WHAT he did instead shk

    Meet Indian ex-engineer who hasn't bought any clothes in 12 years. This is WHAT he did instead

    football Premier League: Manchester city captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance scr

    Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

    Ayodhya potters prepare for record-breaking Deepotsav as 25 lakh diyas to be lit this year 2024 anr

    Ayodhya potters prepare for record-breaking Deepotsav as 25 lakh diyas to be lit this year

    Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi hails CM Siddaramaiah love for Kannada at Raichur convention vkp

    ‘Not Siddaramaiah, Kannadaramaiah’: Karnataka Minister hails CM for his love of Kannada

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon