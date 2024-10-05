Yogi govt's sponsorship scheme uplifts vulnerable children in UP

The Yogi government's Sponsorship Scheme in Uttar Pradesh provides Rs 4,000 monthly to vulnerable and differently-abled children. Aiming to benefit 20,000 children in 2024-25, the scheme supports orphans, children with imprisoned parents, and those facing challenging circumstances, offering crucial financial aid.

The Yogi Adityanath government has launched a Sponsorship Scheme in Uttar Pradesh to provide financial assistance to vulnerable and differently-abled children, aiming to improve their lives. Under the scheme, each eligible child receives Rs 4,000 per month. The program aims to benefit 20,000 children in the financial year 2024-25.

So far, the government has disbursed Rs 1,423.20 lakh to 11,860 children under the initiative, which is a part of the Mission Vatsalya program. The scheme, funded jointly by the Central Government (60%) and the State Government (40%), assists children living in difficult circumstances, including those with single or ill parents, orphans, and children rescued from trafficking or child labour.

The Department of Women and Child Development is running a special campaign to identify differently abled children by December. The identified children will be included in the scheme to ensure they receive the necessary financial support. The scheme also aids children with imprisoned parents or those affected by HIV/AIDS, as well as street children and victims of abuse.

To qualify, families in rural areas must have an annual income of up to Rs 72,000, while the limit for urban areas is Rs 96,000. However, no income limit applies to children who have lost both parents.

The Yogi government’s initiative is a critical step toward supporting the most vulnerable children in Uttar Pradesh, providing them with care, education, and hope for a better future.

Latest Videos