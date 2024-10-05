Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rat runs over sweets kept at display counter in Delhi shop; viral video sparks health concerns (WATCH)

    A shocking incident has sparked health concerns among residents after a rat was seen running over sweets kept at the display counter of Aggarwal Sweets in Khajuri Chowk area, Delhi.

    Rat runs over sweets kept at display counter in Delhi shop; viral video sparks health concerns (WATCH)
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    A shocking incident has sparked health concerns among residents after a rat was seen running over sweets at Aggarwal Sweets in Khajuri Chowk area, Delhi. A video that went viral on October 4 captures the rat running across the sweet boxes kept at the display counter of the sweet shop, prompting outrage from the community. 

    The viral video has now raised food safety concerns, among locals, who are also demanding strict action against the shopkeeper.

    Also read: Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, users online have called out food safety department for hygiene rules are being flouted openly in the national capital.

     

