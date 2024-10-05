Rat runs over sweets kept at display counter in Delhi shop; viral video sparks health concerns (WATCH)

A shocking incident has sparked health concerns among residents after a rat was seen running over sweets kept at the display counter of Aggarwal Sweets in Khajuri Chowk area, Delhi.

A shocking incident has sparked health concerns among residents after a rat was seen running over sweets at Aggarwal Sweets in Khajuri Chowk area, Delhi. A video that went viral on October 4 captures the rat running across the sweet boxes kept at the display counter of the sweet shop, prompting outrage from the community.

The viral video has now raised food safety concerns, among locals, who are also demanding strict action against the shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, users online have called out food safety department for hygiene rules are being flouted openly in the national capital.

