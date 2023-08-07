Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi after returning to Parliament | WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The news of Rahul Gandhi's restoration as the Wayanad MP through the Lok Sabha Secretariat prompted jubilant celebrations among Congress workers. Festivities commenced outside 10 Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi, and at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (August 7) returned to the Parliament House and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. This marked his reentry into house proceedings after the Supreme Court's stay on his two-year jail conviction in the 'Modi surname' case.

    WATCH: INDIA celebrate, distribute sweets on Rahul Gandhi's return to Parliament; call it 'victory of truth'

    Earlier on the same day, senior Congress leaders and party members rejoiced in the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP. They viewed this as a significant victory for truth and justice. The moment the news broke regarding Gandhi's reinstated Lok Sabha membership, jubilation erupted at the AICC headquarters. Party workers joyfully danced and raised slogans in support of the former Congress president.

    As the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification affirming the nullification of his disqualification and the reinstatement of his membership, an atmosphere of celebration was set in motion. In a chamber meeting preceding the session, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shared the jubilation by distributing sweets among fellow leaders from the opposition bloc INDIA.

    Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi; check details

    Kharge took to social media platforms to convey his feelings, articulating, "The decision to reinstate Shri @RahulGandhi as an MP is a welcome step. It brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad." He urged the BJP and the Modi government to focus their efforts on effective governance for the remaining tenure, rather than undermining democracy by targeting opposition leaders.

    As a result of the Supreme Court's intervention on August 4, the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the aforementioned case was temporarily halted. This development paved the way for his eagerly anticipated return as the Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad in Kerala.

    The Congress leader's disqualification from the Lok Sabha had occurred on March 24, a day after a metropolitan court in Surat, Gujarat, sentenced him to a two-year prison term for the same case.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
