Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged police, under pressure, filed an FIR against 'unknown' persons for the 'purification' of Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan after a rally by Mallikarjun Kharge. The purification was reportedly done by Shri Ram Sena.

FIR Over 'Purification' Filed Under Pressure, Alleges Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday alleged that police registered n FIR against “unknown” persons over the alleged “purification” of the city’s Ramlila Maidan following a rally last month by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge under pressure. "... Everyone reads, everyone follows social media and the media, and people remember the old incidents too. Yesterday, an FIR was finally registered against unknown persons in the Haldwani incident. Rahul ji held a press conference in this regard. Local people also know who carried out the purification... Under pressure, they registered the FIR yesterday, but they still do not have the courage to name anyone...", he told ANI

The FIR was registered at Haldwani Kotwali on a complaint by Congress worker Anju under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(R) of the SC/ST Act.

Multiple Complaints Lodged

Nainital SSP Manjunath TC told ANI that police had received 80 complaints and petitions from across Uttarakhand, including 19 from Nainital district, seeking registration of an FIR in the matter. The Vidhana Soudha Police in Bengaluru had also registered a zero FIR in the case.

Sanjay Raut Welcomes Development

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday welcomed the development. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Raut stated, "This is a good thing. I had heard that these people were making Rahul Gandhi the accused. If, with whatever pressure the public has built, an FIR has been registered against whoever has done this work of social disruption, then it is good."

The Congress had been demanding an FIR against those who carried out the purification of the Ramlila Maidan following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally on August 8. The purification was carried out by the Shri Ram Sena.(ANI)