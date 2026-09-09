Delhi Police arrested Sharafat Ali, a 42-year-old habitual robber, from the DND Flyover area. He was wanted for a Rs 50 lakh robbery and had been absconding for 11 years after jumping parole in a murder case for which he was serving a life sentence.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old alleged habitual robber who was wanted in connection with a Rs 50 lakh gunpoint robbery in northeast Delhi and had been absconding for nearly 11 years after jumping parole in a murder case, officials said.

The accused, identified as Sharafat Ali alias Mama, a resident of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, was apprehended by a team of the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Crime Branch from the DND Flyover area, police said.

The Arrest Operation

According to police, Ali was granted parole by the Delhi High Court on October 1 on medical grounds, but failed to surrender after the expiry of his parole and subsequently remained absconding. He was also declared a Proclaimed Offender in two cases registered at Khajuri Khas and Civil Lines police stations, officials said.

Police said the Crime Branch developed specific intelligence about the accused's movement and learned that he would travel from Ghaziabad towards Sarai Kale Khan through the Outer Ring Road and Ashram Chowk. Acting on the information, a team led under the supervision of ACP Pankaj Arora and Inspector Priyanka laid a trap near the exit loop of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway towards Ashram Chowk.

At around 11:20 pm on August 30, the team spotted a man riding a scooter. The informer identified him as Ali, following which the police intercepted and apprehended him. During a search, a country-made pistol and one live cartridge were allegedly recovered from his possession. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station in connection with the recovery, police said.

The Rs 50 Lakh Robbery Case

Ali was wanted in FIR No. 109/2026 registered at Khajuri Khas police station in connection with the alleged robbery of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint on March 7. Police said four men travelling on two motorcycles were involved in the robbery, and the victim handed over the cash bag after being threatened.

Extensive Criminal History

The accused has a history of serious criminal cases and has previously been convicted in murder and robbery cases, according to police. In FIR No. 103/2007 registered at Sriniwaspuri police station, Ali was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for offences including murder and robbery.

Police said the case related to an incident in which a man carrying around three kilograms of gold was shot during an alleged robbery attempt. He was also convicted in a robbery case registered at Nand Nagri police station and sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment, police said.

The accused had also undergone sentences in two cases registered in Panipat, Haryana.

Further Investigation Underway

Police said his arrest was the result of sustained efforts, discreet intelligence gathering and verification of information regarding his whereabouts. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his involvement in other criminal activities and determine the source of the illegal firearm recovered from his possession. (ANI)