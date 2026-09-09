Medipally Police booked recovery agents from the 'Vardhan' loan app for harassing a 42-year-old woman. The agents allegedly sent morphed nude photos of her minor daughter, demanding repayment for a loan taken by a relative.

Medipally Police have registered a case against unidentified recovery agents from a loan app called 'Vardhan' after a 42-year-old woman alleged severe harassment, extortion demands, and threats involving morphed nude photographs of her minor daughter.

Harassment and Extortion Demands

Pasula Kavitha, 42, a labourer from Boduppal, became the target of severe harassment by alleged recovery agents of a loan app. According to her complaint, the harassment began on August 30 and 31, when she started receiving calls demanding repayment of a loan.

The callers claimed the loan had been taken by her relative, Pasula Bhanu Prakash, through the Vardhan loan app. Kavitha told them she was not connected to the loan. When she disconnected the calls, the callers allegedly abused her verbally.

The harassment then escalated. The callers allegedly sent morphed and edited images of her daughter, who is a Class 10 student, to Kavitha's WhatsApp and threatened to make them public if the money was not paid.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Fearing further harassment, Kavitha did not answer calls from the same numbers on September 4. Following a petition submitted by Kavitha on September 7, the Medipally Police registered an official case against the unidentified callers under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66E of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Investigation is ongoing to track down the individuals operating the mobile numbers and the digital loan platform. (ANI)

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